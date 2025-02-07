Audit Scotland - East Renfrewshire Council’s services excel

With high performing services, excellent engagement with local communities and strong relationships with key partners, East Renfrewshire Council is an exemplar to others.

In a new report, the Accounts Commission says there is a real focus on targeting the needs of local people, using data to gain a deeper understanding of communities and the needs of the most vulnerable. The council’s consistently strong performance was delivered despite the challenges of financial pressures.

Now the council faces a budget gap of around £32 million by 2027. Plans are being put in place to tackle this, following significant public consultation, with detailed income and savings plans needed. The Accounts Commission recognises that the council has the building blocks of strong, longer-term financial planning, including councillors working together across political parties.

The council has invested in its workforce, including a health and wellbeing programme, hybrid working and learning and development.

Andrew Burns, Deputy Chair of the Accounts Commission said:

East Renfrewshire excels in so many areas, with a focus on digital, data and dialogue with local people. Other councils can learn much from its engagement with partners and local communities. The size of the council, the scale of change needed, future demand and budgetary constraint, mean further innovation and service transformation must happen to secure the council’s financial sustainability. The council will have to build on its strong record of partnership working to drive forward the innovation now needed.

Read more and download the report and other information