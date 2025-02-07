WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Audit Scotland - East Renfrewshire Council’s services excel
With high performing services, excellent engagement with local communities and strong relationships with key partners, East Renfrewshire Council is an exemplar to others.
In a new report, the Accounts Commission says there is a real focus on targeting the needs of local people, using data to gain a deeper understanding of communities and the needs of the most vulnerable. The council’s consistently strong performance was delivered despite the challenges of financial pressures.
Now the council faces a budget gap of around £32 million by 2027. Plans are being put in place to tackle this, following significant public consultation, with detailed income and savings plans needed. The Accounts Commission recognises that the council has the building blocks of strong, longer-term financial planning, including councillors working together across political parties.
The council has invested in its workforce, including a health and wellbeing programme, hybrid working and learning and development.
Andrew Burns, Deputy Chair of the Accounts Commission said:
East Renfrewshire excels in so many areas, with a focus on digital, data and dialogue with local people. Other councils can learn much from its engagement with partners and local communities.
The size of the council, the scale of change needed, future demand and budgetary constraint, mean further innovation and service transformation must happen to secure the council’s financial sustainability. The council will have to build on its strong record of partnership working to drive forward the innovation now needed.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI Chief Executive, Rain Newton-Smith gives growth speech to Said Business School07/02/2025 12:25:00
Speaking at the University of Oxford’s Said Business School, CBI CEO Rain Newton-Smith outlines a bold vision for UK economic growth, emphasizing the need for business confidence, strategic investment, and a competitive global outlook.
NHS Confederation - Delayed discharges at record high this winter as NHS leaders continue to work hard07/02/2025 11:15:00
NHS health leaders and their teams hope the situation will improve soon
Unicef - The silent killer: over 100 daily deaths of children under five linked to air pollution in East Asia and the Pacific07/02/2025 09:05:00
As Thailand’s capital, Bangkok, grapples with unhealthy levels of air pollution, leading to school closures and widespread health concerns, UNICEF’s latest analysis sheds light on the devastating impact of toxic air on children across East Asia and the Pacific. Air pollution, which peaks in many parts of the region during the dry season from now until April, is linked to over 100 deaths in children under five every day.
TUC - Bank of England must keep moving with rate cuts to help households and businesses06/02/2025 17:05:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak commented on today’s (Thursday) decision by the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee to cut the rate of interest to 4.5%
CBI responds to MPC decision on interest rates - February 202506/02/2025 16:05:00
Alpesh Paleja, Deputy Chief Economist, CBI, responds to MPC decision on interest rates - February 2025
Unicef - Strengthening alliances and building movements to end female genital mutilation06/02/2025 15:15:00
Female genital mutilation is a violation of human rights that inflicts deep and lifelong physical, emotional, and psychological scars on girls and women. This harmful practice affects more than 230 million girls and women today. An estimated 27 million more girls could endure this violation of their rights and dignity by 2030 if we do not take action now.
Join the workplace day of action for Palestine on 13 February06/02/2025 14:25:00
Palestinian workers have called on workers around the world to stand in solidarity with them - and to date tens of thousands of trade unionists in Britain have carried out an array of solidarity actions.
LGA - Fast-track devolution and local election postponement: LGA statement06/02/2025 13:20:00
Cllr Louise Gittins, Chair of the Local Government Association responds to the announcement yesterday on fast-track devolution areas and election postponements
LGA - Alcohol death figures ‘a wake-up call’ – LGA responds to latest ONS figures06/02/2025 12:20:00
Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board responds to the latest ONS figures on alcohol-specific deaths in the UK, which show there was an increase in deaths from alcohol-specific causes in 2023 compared with the previous year and was the highest year-on-year increase since records began