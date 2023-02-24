WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Audit Scotland - Full transparency on NHS recovery needed
The Scottish Government needs to be clearer about how long it will take the NHS to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic and to reform services.
The government's NHS recovery plan aims to reduce the healthcare backlog and change how services are delivered. But the plan does not contain the detailed actions that would allow progress to be accurately measured. It also lacks robust modelling to understand demand and capacity. The backlog has continued to increase in the 18 months since the plan was published as the NHS deals with a range of pressures.
Workforce capacity remains the biggest risk to the recovery of NHS services. Health boards are continuing to find it hard to recruit the doctors, nurses and other health professionals needed to make sure NHS services are sustainable in the long-term. Key recruitment targets, such as recruiting 800 GPs by 2027, are unlikely to be met. The NHS workforce remains under severe pressure and there are concerns over staffing levels, wellbeing, and retention.
The Scottish Government is moving ahead with the innovation and reform essential to NHS sustainability. But it is too early to gauge the impact of this work. In the meantime, every NHS board is facing significant financial challenges which could limit how much they can invest in recovery. And the Scottish Government also needs to make information on how long people will have to wait for treatment clear and meaningful.
Stephen Boyle, Auditor General for Scotland, said:
NHS staff remain under severe pressure and the Scottish Government is facing tough choices.
Money is tight but investment is needed in recovery. That means ministers have to prioritise which NHS aims can realistically be delivered. And they need to be more transparent about the progress they're making.
The Scottish Government has set out the big challenges facing the NHS. But it also needs to clearly explain to the public what those challenges mean for the level of service they can expect, including waiting times.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Urgent housing solutions needed for Ukrainians in UK – LGA on British Red Cross anniversary report24/02/2023 16:25:00
Cllr James Jamieson, Chairman of the Local Government Association responded to ‘Fearing, fleeing, facing the future’, a British Red Cross report on how people displaced by the conflict in Ukraine are finding safety in the UK
UNICEF Geneva Palais briefing note on the the situation of earthquake - affected children and families in Turkey24/02/2023 15:25:00
“I have just returned from Türkiye, where I saw first-hand some of the devastation left by the powerful earthquakes in south-east Türkiye and Syria.
NHS Confederation responds to the BMA announcement of strike dates24/02/2023 14:25:00
Matthew Taylor responds to the BMA announcement of strike dates
Lack of dentists leads kids teeth to rot – LGA on hospital tooth extractions data24/02/2023 13:25:00
The Government should use the upcoming Spring Budget to recommit to vital measures to combat diet related ill health and childhood obesity.
LGA - Council employees’ pay offer announced24/02/2023 12:25:00
Chair of the National Employers for local government services, Cllr Sian Goding has announced a full and final pay offer for council employees
‘Councils central to supporting everyone into work’: LGA responds to latest NEET figures24/02/2023 11:25:00
Cllr Kevin Bentley, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s People and Places Board responded to latest figures showing there were 788,000 young people not in education, employment or training in the last three months of 2022, up from 724,000 in the quarter to September
Audit Wales - Urgent action needed to tackle dysfunctionality within the board at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board24/02/2023 09:05:00
Breakdown in working relationships within the board is fundamentally compromising its ability to tackle the numerous challenges the organisation faces
NHS Confederation - Figures show incredible NHS efforts despite record-high system pressures23/02/2023 16:25:00
Assistant director of the Welsh NHS Confederation Nesta Lloyd-Jones responds to the latest NHS performance statistics in Wales.
NHS Confederation responds to the latest statistics on GP appointments23/02/2023 14:25:00
Ruth Rankine responds to the latest statistics on GP appointments
Unicef - A woman dies every two minutes due to pregnancy or childbirth: UN agencies23/02/2023 13:15:00
Every two minutes, a woman dies during pregnancy or childbirth, according to the latest estimates released in a report by United Nations agencies. This report, Trends in maternal mortality, reveals alarming setbacks for women’s health over recent years, as maternal deaths either increased or stagnated in nearly all regions of the world.