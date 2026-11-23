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Audit Scotland - Government reforms need transparent action plan
The Scottish Government needs to set out the detail - including timelines and expected impact - of its plans to reform Scotland’s public services.
The government’s 2025/26 consolidated accounts report an underspend of £591 million against a budgeted spend of £64.2 billion. However, delivering a balanced financial position for 2026/27 will be challenging, and further pressures already exist for the 2027/28 budget. These include the income tax outturn, which will decrease available funding by £720 million.
The government needs to set out the detail of how it will implement the public service reform proposals within the Programme for Government 2026-2031. Ministers also need to conclude the review of the National Performance Framework and put a new one in place to support their reform plans. Without this, the government will continue to find it difficult to demonstrate the impact of public spending.
The gap between projected available funding and the cost of public services needs to be closed. But it remains difficult to assess whether the Scottish Government will be able to deliver the £1.5 billion in cumulative, recurring savings set out in its 2026 spending review. This is due to a lack of specific milestones and timelines.
Stephen Boyle, Auditor General for Scotland, said:
Alongside economic growth, public service reform is critical to securing the long-term financial sustainability of Scotland’s public services. These changes need to be delivered at scale and pace given the extent of the financial challenges Scotland faces.
Ministers also need to give more details on the public service reform proposals within the Programme for Government. That includes timelines and the expected impact of actions on the public finances and service delivery.
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