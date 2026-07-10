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Audit Scotland - ‘Impressive’ Inverclyde Council delivers for local people
Inverclyde Council delivers a range of highly performing services, involving local communities in decisions about how money is spent and redesigning services.
The Accounts Commission now urges the council to be more ambitious in its plans as it seeks to address an £11 million funding gap. Continuing the council’s already strong governance and oversight of digital and transformation work is vital, alongside further planning to make savings and reduce its reliance on reserves.
Inverclyde Council has been successful in delivering planned savings so far, in its approach to transforming services and improving outcomes for citizens, particularly around child poverty. Other councils can learn from its approach to understanding the impacts of decisions on vulnerable groups, understanding the benefits of change and its approach to governance.
The council works well with local, regional and national partners. Now these partnerships should continue as the council works to address the region’s economic challenges and deliver regeneration and growth.
Andrew Burns, Deputy Chair of the Accounts Commission said:
Inverclyde Council is impressive in many ways: it is focused on improving its citizens’ outcomes and delivering high quality services, working hard to talk with and listen to its communities about the decisions it makes. It achieves this while dealing with some of the highest levels of deprivation in Scotland.
Now the council needs to build on these strengths. With excellent partnership working and previous experience of shared services, the council should explore opportunities to collaborate with other local government and public sector partners – this will be vital for all councils as costs continue to rise faster than funding. The council should also be more ambitious in its plans for tackling the financial pressures it faces.
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