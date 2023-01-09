WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Audit Scotland - New Controller of Audit starts
Helena Gray joins us today as the new Controller of Audit, leading on the reporting of issues from the audits of local government in Scotland to the Accounts Commission.
Helena is an experienced leader in the public sector. Most recently, Helena has been the Interim Director of Fair Work, Employability and Skills at the Scottish Government. Previously she has held several senior leadership roles in both the UK and Scottish Government.
