WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Audit Scotland - NHS governance must be strengthened
NHS Scotland’s governance arrangements need to be strengthened to deliver the scale of reform needed across the health service.
NHS Scotland comprises 22 NHS boards, with oversight provided by the Scottish Government. A range of governance groups are in place across NHS Scotland but there are weaknesses within the scrutiny and assurance processes at the Scottish Government level. This risk could be reduced by making greater use of non-executive directors to provide more challenge.
The planning and governance of healthcare in Scotland is becoming more complex, and this limits NHS boards’ ability to drive reform. The mix of local, regional, and national partners makes decision making and accountability difficult. A new planning framework has been introduced by the Scottish Government and new national strategies for reform are due in 2025. Dealing with this change will be challenging for boards, but it should give them more clarity and help them to work more collaboratively to deliver reform.
NHS boards use a blueprint for good governance that was produced in partnership with the Scottish Government. The blueprint has been well received but there is scope for it to be strengthened to more clearly set out how board governance should be adapted to deliver reform.
Stephen Boyle, Auditor General for Scotland, said:
The delivery of NHS services must be reformed for Scotland’s health service to remain affordable and sustainable.
NHS Scotland’s governance arrangements are key to delivering that reform, but they need to be strengthened.
The planning of healthcare in Scotland is becoming more complex and the Scottish Government needs to ensure lines of accountability and decision-making are clear.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Citizens Advice responds to Ofgem's announcement on compensation for PPM customers30/05/2025 10:15:00
Dame Clare Moriarty, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice, responded to Ofgem's PPM compensation announcement
Business confidence across services sector falls sharply again, as cost pressures accelerate - CBI Service Sector Survey29/05/2025 12:15:00
Business confidence across the services sector deteriorated sharply again in the quarter to May, according to the CBI’s latest Service Sector Survey.
Pride Season 202529/05/2025 11:25:00
Pride Season celebrates LGBTQ+ people in all their diversity, raises awareness, and combats prejudice with education.
RoSPA - Getting H&S in at the planning stage28/05/2025 16:25:00
Involving safety professionals in the design of facilities and systems benefits the organisations they work for, but it is rare. Louis Wustemann asks how safety practitioners can get in at the planning stage.
CIPD - Government reforms risk undermining the credibility and breadth of apprenticeships, says the CIPD28/05/2025 11:25:00
Smaller housebuilders to benefit simpler rules with new reforms across land, regulation and finance.
Retail sentiment falls at the sharpest rate in five years - CBI Quarterly Distributive Trades Survey28/05/2025 09:05:00
Sentiment amongst retailers fell at the sharpest rate in five years in May, with the net balance of firms expecting their business situation to deteriorate over the coming quarter, according to the CBI’s latest quarterly Distributive Trades Survey.
LGA - SR: Guarantee funding for councils to use new tech to fill potholes and make roads last longer26/05/2025 11:05:00
The LGA has published a new councillor’s guide highlighting best practice and the latest approaches to highways maintenance.
Citizens Advice responds to Royal Mail's quality of service results showing it failed to deliver post on time in the last year26/05/2025 10:05:00
Tom MacInnes, Director of Policy at Citizens Advice, responded to Royal Mail's latest quality of service results, which show Royal Mail has not met its delivery targets for First or Second class post for the financial year 2024-25
Citizens Advice responds to the latest price cap by Ofgem26/05/2025 09:05:00
Dame Clare Moriarty, Chief Executive at Citizens Advice, responded to the latest Ofgem price cap