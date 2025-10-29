WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Audit Scotland - North Ayrshire Council thinks big
North Ayrshire Council ‘thinks big’ as it looks to the future, with a focus on improving services, reducing poverty and inequality, and proactively tackling a projected £47 million funding gap.
Other councils can learn from North Ayrshire’s approach to change and innovation, with strong governance, funding and support in place to help deliver savings and wider benefits for the future. The council is committed to consulting and engaging with local people. These trusted relationships with the community are critical, with difficult decisions ahead.
In its latest report, the Accounts Commission highlights how the council is working with the other Ayrshire councils and local partners, exploring sharing services and doing things differently. Now the council needs to take this ambition further, including securing partnerships to help deliver wider regional economic growth and regeneration.
The council has shown it is fully aware of significant financial challenges and service pressures ahead. Work is ongoing to find sustainable solutions to address a significant funding gap – the council recognises this position risks the future delivery of services.
Jo Armstrong, Chair of the Accounts Commission said:
North Ayrshire Council is an exemplar of how to do change and innovation well, and other councils can learn from what they are doing and how they’re doing it. The council is thinking big as it looks at sharing more services and focusing on what needs to change, but it hasn’t lost sight of its core commitment to improving residents’ lives and actively listening to its communities.
Councillors and senior staff now need to continue acting with confidence, collaboration and across political parties, to focus on delivering change and economic growth across the region.
