Audit Scotland - North Ayrshire Council thinks big

North Ayrshire Council ‘thinks big’ as it looks to the future, with a focus on improving services, reducing poverty and inequality, and proactively tackling a projected £47 million funding gap.

Other councils can learn from North Ayrshire’s approach to change and innovation, with strong governance, funding and support in place to help deliver savings and wider benefits for the future. The council is committed to consulting and engaging with local people. These trusted relationships with the community are critical, with difficult decisions ahead.

In its latest report, the Accounts Commission highlights how the council is working with the other Ayrshire councils and local partners, exploring sharing services and doing things differently. Now the council needs to take this ambition further, including securing partnerships to help deliver wider regional economic growth and regeneration.

The council has shown it is fully aware of significant financial challenges and service pressures ahead. Work is ongoing to find sustainable solutions to address a significant funding gap – the council recognises this position risks the future delivery of services.

Jo Armstrong, Chair of the Accounts Commission said: