Audit Scotland - Public sector gender pay gap reporting
Our annual audit work found issues with some public bodies' gender pay gap reporting.
We've used this analysis, as well as reviewing information from 20 listed public bodies, to report on good practice and highlight how public bodies can improve gender pay gap reporting. Read more about our work, findings and case studies.
