WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Audit Scotland - Reform of NHS key to pandemic recovery
The Scottish Government must focus on transforming health and social care services to address the growing cost of the NHS and its recovery from Covid-19.
Improving the NHS will be very difficult against the competing demands of the pandemic and an increasing number of other policy initiatives, including plans for a National Care Service.
The health service in Scotland is on an emergency footing and remains under severe pressure. There is a growing backlog of patients waiting much longer for treatment because of the response needed to Covid-19. That has made workforce planning and delivering on ambitious recruitment plans all the more important. But the Scottish Government has historically struggled to recruit enough people with the right skills.
The NHS's ability to plan remains hindered by a lack of robust and reliable data, including workforce, primary care, community, social care, and health inequalities data. Meanwhile the pandemic has increased the fiscal pressures on the NHS, which remains financially unsustainable. This is despite the Scottish Government allocating £2.9 billion for pandemic-related costs in 2020/21 and committing more funding in 2021/22 and beyond.
Stephen Boyle, Auditor General for Scotland, said:
Reforming the NHS is key to the Scottish Government's pandemic recovery plan and needs to remain a priority. Putting Covid costs to one side, health spending is rising every year, meaning less money for other public services.
There's now a clear opportunity to do things differently by building on the innovation and collaboration we've seen across the NHS in the last few years.
For that to happen, our leaders must take the public with them and involve them in the shift from care being delivered in hospitals to much closer to people's homes. But better-informed policy decisions and services won't be possible without better collection and use of data.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
UK Space Agency to co-host Summit for Space Sustainability24/02/2022 12:15:00
The UK Space Agency will co-host a global summit to agree new ways of ensuring a safe, sustainable and secure space environment.
Statement by UNICEF Executive Director Catherine M. Russell on children in Ukraine24/02/2022 11:40:00
UNICEF is deeply concerned that intensifying hostilities in Ukraine pose an immediate threat to the lives and wellbeing of the country’s 7.5 million children. Heavy weapons fire along the line of contact has already damaged critical water infrastructure and education facilities in recent days. Unless the fighting subsides, tens of thousands of families could be forcibly displaced, dramatically escalating humanitarian needs.
CBI Scotland responds to First Minister's announcement on 'living with the virus'24/02/2022 10:33:00
CBI Scotland recently (22 February 2022) responded to First Minister's announcement on 'living with the virus'.
Twice as many older workers have left the labour market due to sickness than retirement during pandemic – TUC report23/02/2022 16:20:00
The TUC has today (Wednesday) warned that thousands of older workers are being forced out of the labour market due to ill health.
More than half of parents and pregnant women exposed to aggressive formula milk marketing – WHO, UNICEF23/02/2022 15:20:00
More than half of parents and pregnant women (51 per cent) surveyed for a new WHO/UNICEF report say they have been targeted with marketing from formula milk companies, much of which is in breach of international standards on infant feeding practices.
UK Space Agency - Successful first year for UK-Australia Space Bridge23/02/2022 11:10:00
Today marks the first anniversary of the Space Bridge between UK and Australia
Sharpest manufacturing price growth since 1976 - Monthly Industrial Trends Survey22/02/2022 16:05:00
UK manufacturing output growth picked up in the three months to February, but the balance of manufacturers expecting price rises in the next three months was at its highest since December 1976.
CIPD - Employers should still be cautious and recognise their legal duty of care to employees22/02/2022 12:40:00
CIPD responds to Government’s ‘Living with Covid-19’ strategy
WULF works: Wales Union Learning Fund is still the right model to deliver fairness and progression in the workplace, says Wales TUC22/02/2022 12:15:00
Research by Wavehill commissioned by the Wales TUC shows that the Wales Union Learning Fund during 2020-21 supported increased participation, better equality of access and enabled workers to progress in both their own personal development and in their careers.