Audit Scotland - Renfrewshire Council committed to improvement

Renfrewshire Council has a strong commitment to improving, including creating a positive culture, supporting its staff to develop as leaders, and focusing on engaging with residents. It must now talk to them about tough spending decisions that lie ahead.

In its latest report on the council, the Accounts Commission recognises the good progress made to address improvement actions in recent reports on the provision of school accommodation in Dargavel Village.

Whilst the council has managed its money responsibly, like many other councils it is facing significant demands and financial pressures across its services, particularly health and social care. The cost of delivering the capital programme, including replacing schools, is also increasing. The council needs to ensure it delivers on the next phase of its longer-term plan to reform how services are delivered to support future financial sustainability.

Many council services are performing well, including education and tackling delayed discharges from hospital. But as financial pressures mount, the council needs to work with residents to take the tough spending decisions now required and it will need to monitor the impact on services and outcomes.

Andrew Burns, Member of the Accounts Commission said:

Renfrewshire Council has managed its budget with prudence and planning. But reserves have been used over the years to protect services, and to support investment in buildings and roads. Increasing demands and costs are now tightening its finances. Existing funding isn’t sufficient to continue delivering services as they are now. The council must retain its focus on longer-term, major reform, including using digital technology and working with other councils. Monitoring the impact of these significant changes on performance will be important, particularly how this affects the lives of residents and communities.

