WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Audit Scotland - Renfrewshire must improve engagement with communities to rebuild trust
Renfrewshire Council faces significant challenges in rebuilding the trust of local people, following failings in providing school accommodation for Dargavel Village that will cost £60 million to rectify.
An Accounts Commission report on how the council has responded to an independent review of the issue says that since the primary school project, the council has now failed to engage appropriately or transparently with communities over the expansion of secondary school provision. This risks repeating past mistakes and further undermining public trust and confidence.
Audit work found that, overall, the council has effective governance arrangements in place, and an action plan to address the numerous specific failings identified in the independent review. However, the Commission says these actions must be implemented quickly and transparently, particularly those regarding leadership, scrutiny and governance, and that the council must show it is engaging better with its communities.
The Commission has asked auditors to urgently investigate a range of issues at the council by June 2024. It reserves the right to hold a public hearing if it is not satisfied with the findings.
Andrew Burns, Member of the Accounts Commission, said:
The multiple, negative impacts of poor decision-making, and a culture that meant warnings were not heeded, continue to be felt within the local community. This potentially affects the education of hundreds of children and will cost an estimated £60 million to rectify. Further, this will exacerbate an already tough financial situation for the council, and it will need to make difficult decisions about prioritising its spending.
It appears to the community that no one has been held to account for these significant failings until now. We have therefore asked for assurance on a range of issues, and if we fail to get that we reserve the right to hold a public hearing into the council.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI Northern Ireland responds to the passing of the Stormont talks deadline19/01/2024 15:05:00
Angela McGowan, Director, CBI Northern Ireland, responds to the passing of the Stormont talks deadline
TUC – plummeting retail sales show cost of living crisis is far from over19/01/2024 14:05:00
TUC – plummeting retail sales show cost of living crisis is far from over.
Wales TUC: Time for Leadership on Devolution19/01/2024 12:15:00
The Wales TUC has responded to the publication of the final report from the Independent Commission on the Constitutional Future of Wales.
NHS Confederation - Winter pressures compromise performance despite monumental staff efforts19/01/2024 10:05:00
The Welsh NHS Confederation respond to the latest NHS activity and performance statistics for November and December.
NHS Confederation - Winter viruses keeping the pressure on hospitals19/01/2024 09:05:00
Despite some improvements it is too early to say the NHS is over the hill.
UK Space Agency: Water on the Moon: international prize launches for purifying lunar water18/01/2024 13:15:00
The joint UK-Canada £1.2 million Aqualunar Challenge is launching to support development of water-purifying technologies for the Moon.
LGA responds to annual fly-tipping statistics for England for 2022/2318/01/2024 10:25:00
Cllr Darren Rodwell, environment spokesperson for the Local Government Association responded to the annual fly-tipping statistics for England for 2022/23
UNICEF - Landmark moment as Scotland incorporates children's rights in law18/01/2024 09:25:00
Yesterday was a landmark moment for children’s rights as the United Nations Convention of the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) (Scotland) Bill receives Royal Assent. This historic move marks a significant step towards ensuring children’s rights are respected, realised and protected for every child across Scotland.
CBI responds to latest inflation figures17/01/2024 16:20:00
Alpesh Paleja, CBI Lead Economist responds to latest inflation figures