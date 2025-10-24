WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Audit Scotland - Rising charges and reduced spending impacting council culture and leisure services
Councils are spending less on culture and leisure services, reviewing the services they offer and increasing or introducing charges. Yet gaps in the data collected at a local and national level means we don’t have a full understanding of the impact of these decisions on health, wellbeing and prevention.
Scotland’s councils play a vital role in supporting communities by delivering a wide range of cultural and leisure services. These services aim to keep communities healthy and connected, improving residents’ quality of life. The level of services offered, and how they are provided, is a decision for individual councils.
Whilst councils are spending more on services overall, spending on culture and leisure services reduced by three per cent in real terms in the five years from 2018/19. At the same time income from charges increased by 27 per cent, whilst overall satisfaction and attendance rates for some services remain below pre-pandemic levels.
Removing these important services risks increasing inequalities and exclusion, with rural and more deprived communities having a greater reliance on these facilities. Failure to adequately consult with communities and assess the equalities impacts of service changes has led to some councils reversing decisions and communities taking legal action.
Jo Armstrong, Chair of the Accounts Commission, said:
Culture and leisure services are vital to our health and wellbeing, supporting national and local priorities and supporting people to be better connected. Gaps in national data need to be addressed to better understand how these reductions in spending on culture and leisure are impacting communities.
As councils manage continued pressures due to increasing demands and costs, culture and leisure services have experienced a disproportionate share of council savings measures. Communities must be fully consulted on decisions to close, centralise facilities or changes to charging. Failing to do this risks deepening inequalities and legal action by communities.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Menopause to be included in routine NHS Health Check: LGA statement24/10/2025 10:25:00
Cllr Dr Wendy Taylor, Chair of the LGA's Health and Wellbeing Committee, responded to an announcement from the Department of Health and Social Care on the introduction of menopause questions as part of the routine NHS Health Check
UK manufacturers slam the brakes on investment as demand weakens – CBI Industrial Trends Survey24/10/2025 10:15:00
The UK manufacturing sector endured another challenging period in the quarter to October, with output and orders falling sharply, sentiment deteriorating and investment plans cut back sharply, according to the latest quarterly CBI Industrial Trends Survey.
CBI responds to Tony Blair Institute ‘Clean Power to Cheaper Power’ report23/10/2025 14:10:00
Tania Kumar, CBI Net Zero Director, responds to Tony Blair Institute ‘Clean Power to Cheaper Power’ report
CIPD - Employers raise concerns about new union rights amid worries the UK is entering a more unstable period of employment relations, CIPD finds23/10/2025 10:25:00
The CIPD urges government to set out its vision for employment relations with concrete measures to strengthen partnership working and prevent industrial tensions rising
LGA - Schools White Paper delay – LGA response23/10/2025 09:25:00
Cllr Amanda Hopgood, Chair of the LGA’s Children, Young People and Families Committee responds to confirmation the Schools White Paper will now be published in the New Year
LGA - Post 16 skills strategy white paper - LGA response22/10/2025 16:25:00
Cllr Tom Hunt, Chair of the LGA’s Inclusive Growth Committee Comments on the release of the Government’s post-16 skills strategy White Paper
NHS Confederation responds to NHS AI trial results delivering cost savings22/10/2025 15:20:00
AI tools have great potential to improve NHS productivity and solve specific and identifiable problems.
CBI responds to Government's announcement on streamlining business regulation21/10/2025 16:05:00
CBI has responded to Government's announcement on streamlining business regulation.
Trade unions unite to Reclaim the Night in Leeds21/10/2025 12:15:00
As the nights draw in, trade unionists, women and allies are coming together in Leeds to demand a safer, fairer city for all.