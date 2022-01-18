WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Audit Scotland - Scottish income tax report covers key audit risks
The National Audit Office (NAO) has published a report- Opens in a new window on HMRC's administration of Scottish income tax, including the final calculation of Scottish revenues for the 2019/20 tax year.
The Auditor General for Scotland, Stephen Boyle, provides additional assurance to the Scottish Parliament on the work of the NAO in this area.
In his accompanying report, he says the NAO's approach was reasonable and covered the key audit risks. He also draws attention to the main findings in the NAO report, including:
- The Scottish Income Tax outturn for 2019/20 is £11.833 billion. This is less than forecast and will reduce the 2022/23 Scottish budget by £34m
- HMRC's provisional estimate of Scottish Income Tax for 2020/21 is £12.035 billion. This is within one per cent of the Scottish Fiscal Commission’s most recent forecast for the year, which the Scottish Government uses to set its budget.
Both the NAO and Auditor General reports will be presented to the Scottish Parliament's Public Audit Committee.
Stephen Boyle said:
I am pleased that the NAO has been able to report that HMRC has implemented adequate processes and that the outturn of income tax for 2019/20 is fairly stated.
It's now important, given Covid-19's economic impact and differences between Scottish and UK tax policies, that the Scottish Government and HMRC keep governance and assurance arrangements under continual review.
The Auditor General has reported extensively on the implementation of Scotland's new financial powers.
Audit Scotland has also published a briefing on the operation of the Fiscal Framework, including arrangements for Scottish income tax.
Any enquiries on the Auditor General's Scottish income tax assurance report should be directed to pmcfall@audit-scotland.gov.uk on 0131 625 1663 or media@audit-scotland.gov.uk.
Media enquiries concerning the NAO report should be directed to pressoffice@nao.org.uk
Related reports
Administration of Scottish income tax 2020/21
More information
NAO's report on the Administration of Scottish income tax 2020-21 (PDF | 405Kb)
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI and economiesuisse join forces to create UK-Swiss Bilateral Trade and Investment Council18/01/2022 16:05:00
The UK’s biggest business organisation – CBI – and economiesuisse have joined forces to create a Bilateral Trade and Investment Council aimed at improving terms of the UK-Swiss FTA which is expected to open for renegotiation this year.
Audit Wales - Finance for the Future 2021 Conference – public services in a time of crisis18/01/2022 13:40:00
On 16 December 2021, the Finance Skills Development Group held their 5th Finance for the Future conference, exploring the theme of Public Services in a Time of Crisis.
UK Space Agency: Rosalind Franklin Mars rover passes latest tests ahead of September launch18/01/2022 13:15:00
The UK-built ExoMars Rosalind Franklin rover is set for launch in September after a series of successful tests, including driving off its landing platform.
Successful applicants for LGA Housing Advisers’ Programme announced18/01/2022 12:40:00
The Local Government Association has announced the 30 successful projects, supporting 90 councils, for its Housing Advisers Programme 2021/22 (HAP), an innovative scheme to help councils overcome housing challenges in their local areas, address the housing crisis and meet the housing needs of local communities.
Ministers must get pay packets rising, says TUC18/01/2022 11:05:00
TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady has commented on the latest employment figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) today (Tuesday), which show real pay (pay once inflation has been taken into account) falling by 1.0 per cent in the year to November 2021.
NHS Confederation responds to landmark mental health campaign18/01/2022 10:40:00
Sean Duggan responds to the launch of the NHSEI campaign that encourages those struggling with their mental health to seek support.
LGA responds to ADASS Contingencies Survey18/01/2022 09:40:00
Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board, responded to an Association of Directors of Adult Social Services survey, which found that more than half of councils in England are having to use reduce care and support due to growing numbers of social care staff having to take sick leave or isolate because of Omicron
TUC: Cutting self-isolation period won’t fix UK’s fundamental sick pay problem17/01/2022 15:20:00
Reducing the self-isolation period won’t fix the UK’s fundamental sick pay problem, the TUC has warned today (Monday), as the new government policy reducing minimum self-isolation from seven days to five days comes into effect.
CBI responds to latest GDP data17/01/2022 11:05:00
CBI recently (14 January 2021) responded to latest GDP data.