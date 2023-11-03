Audit Scotland - South Ayrshire Council slow to improve and transform

South Ayrshire Council manages its money well and some services are improving, but the pace of change has been too slow.

In a new report, the Accounts Commission raises a range of concerns about South Ayrshire Council. The council must move faster to transform how it manages itself and services for local people. It must also improve the information it provides to the public about its performance.

The Commission says the council also needs to:

improve how it measures and reports performance against its priorities

be clearer about the financial and service benefits of the council’s plans for change

prioritise progressing a council-wide approach to evaluating where and how it needs to improve services

clearly align its 2024/25 budget with its strategic priorities

Ronnie Hinds, Interim Chair of the Accounts Commission said: