Audit Scotland - South Ayrshire Council slow to improve and transform
South Ayrshire Council manages its money well and some services are improving, but the pace of change has been too slow.
In a new report, the Accounts Commission raises a range of concerns about South Ayrshire Council. The council must move faster to transform how it manages itself and services for local people. It must also improve the information it provides to the public about its performance.
The Commission says the council also needs to:
- improve how it measures and reports performance against its priorities
- be clearer about the financial and service benefits of the council’s plans for change
- prioritise progressing a council-wide approach to evaluating where and how it needs to improve services
- clearly align its 2024/25 budget with its strategic priorities
Ronnie Hinds, Interim Chair of the Accounts Commission said:
We note the progress the council has made to address the recommendations in our 2021 report. But our latest report highlights the pace of improvement has been too slow, and we’re concerned about insufficient progress in delivering its transformation programme. The council must prioritise this and be clear about the anticipated financial savings and service benefits. Clear measures of progress against its key priorities are also needed, with accurate reporting to councillors and local communities.
We will continue to monitor whether improvement is being made through our yearly audit reporting on the council.
