WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Audit Scotland - Urgent action needed on workforce skills planning
The Scottish Government needs to take urgent action to ensure essential progress in improving how workforce skills are planned and provided.
In 2017, the Scottish Government, Skills Development Scotland (SDS) and the Scottish Funding Council (SFC) agreed to work towards skills alignment – a more integrated approach to equipping people with the workforce skills Scotland needs. This is a key element of economic growth and recovery and aims to benefit individuals, employers and the economy.
A report by the Auditor General for Scotland finds the Scottish Government has not provided the necessary leadership or oversight for joint working between SDS and the SFC, with insufficient clarity on what it wanted to achieve and what success would look like. In addition, SDS and the SFC have not been able to agree how integrated approaches to skills planning should work.
Current arrangements are unlikely to achieve the Scottish Government's ambitions for skills alignment at the pace required. The Scottish Government should clearly set out its strategic aims and objectives for skills alignment, and how progress will be measured. It should also agree with SDS and the SFC how they will work together to deliver shared outcomes.
Stephen Boyle, Auditor General for Scotland, said:
The Scottish Government recognises that workforce skills are central to inclusive and sustainable economic recovery and growth, but it has not provided the leadership needed to deliver on its skills alignment agenda. As a result, the anticipated benefits have not been achieved and opportunities for more efficient and effective investment have been missed.
The Scottish Government now urgently needs to set out what it intends to achieve and how it will measure progress, as well as clarifying the governance and oversight arrangements for skills alignment activity.
Related reports
More information
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI comments on end to Plan B in England20/01/2022 14:25:00
CBI yesterday commented on end to Plan B in England.
LGA - Public health services at risk amid funding uncertainty and Omicron pressures20/01/2022 13:40:00
TUC publish report on digitisation of public services20/01/2022 13:33:00
The TUC has published a new report on digitisation across the public sector.
NHS Confederation - We must be realistic about how quickly services will be able to bounce back20/01/2022 12:40:00
Darren Hughes, director of the Welsh NHS Confederation, responds to the latest NHS activity and performance statistics in Wales.
CBI Northern Ireland responds to latest inflation figures20/01/2022 12:15:00
CBI Northern Ireland yesterday responded to the latest inflation figures.
Response to latest inflation figures20/01/2022 11:43:00
CBI yesterday responded to the latest inflation figures.
CIPD - Job vacancies hit record high, but real pay is falling20/01/2022 11:40:00
CIPD responds to the latest labour market statistics from the ONS
“Am I eligible?” Citizens Advice top tips on support available for people struggling20/01/2022 10:40:00
Citizens Advice’s research has shown that around 3 million households are facing a cost of living crisis this winter, unable to afford basics like food or heating.
LGA responds to Public Accounts Committee report into Project Gigabit20/01/2022 09:40:00
Cllr Mark Hawthorne, Digital Connectivity spokesperson for the Local Government Association responded to a report by the Public Accounts Committee into the slow speed of the Government’s Project Gigabit broadband rollout programme