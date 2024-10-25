WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Audit Wales - £7.1 million of fraud and payment errors identified by the latest National Fraud Initiative exercise in Wales
However, the impact of the exercise heavily relies on participating organisations investing time and effort to assess and review data matches effectively.
The National Fraud Initiative (NFI) is a biennial UK-wide counter-fraud exercise that helps prevent and detect fraud by sharing and matching sets of data electronically. For Wales, the most recent exercise saw 49 organisations take part.
The outcomes for Wales from NFI 2022-23 are £0.6 million more than in 2020-21, which is primarily because of a rise in the number of fraudulent or erroneous claims for housing benefit and council tax single person discount. However, falls in other areas, such as a fall in the cancellation of blue badges, partly offset these increases.
Of the £7.1 million reported outcomes, 97% are from local authority data matches relating to council tax, housing benefit, blue badges, housing waiting lists, and pensions.
The success of the NFI depends on how well participant bodies assess and review data matches, and then record the outcomes. Some bodies are doing good work on this, but our review of data matching reports highlights inconsistencies in local follow-up arrangements and some large variations in outcomes between similar participants.
As well as identifying, recovering, and preventing financial loss, the NFI delivers wider qualitative benefits. It can provide assurances over, and identify opportunities to improve, the effectiveness of financial and other administrative processes and procedures.
While not all participants will necessarily see significant positive outcomes themselves, one key benefit of a UK-wide data matching exercise is that it enables matches between bodies and across national borders. Data provided by Welsh participants for NFI 2022-23 helped bodies outside Wales identify outcomes worth £0.2 million. Similarly, data from other UK participants has helped identify outcomes in Wales.
We are continuing to look for opportunities to raise the profile and increase the scope and coverage of the NFI in Wales as part of our wider commitment to fraud analytics work.
I have commented previously that while the debate about public finances often focuses on spending cuts and/or raising taxes, relatively little is said about fraud and error. Yet it continues to be a blight on public services. Realising the benefits of the NFI relies on participating bodies investing time and effort to assess and review data matches effectively. Quantifying the overall impact also relies on bodies recording their outcomes. Most participants display a strong commitment to the NFI, but I remain concerned that this is not always the case. As the next NFI round rolls out, Audit Wales staff will increase their engagement with participating bodies to raise awareness, promote active participation, and understand better how bodies are assessing and reviewing matches.Auditor General, Adrian Crompton
The National Fraud Initiative in Wales 2022-23
View more
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Audit Scotland - The City of Edinburgh Council must listen and act on community views25/10/2024 12:05:00
LGA - Council housing faces ‘perfect storm’ of competing pressures and requires urgent Government action25/10/2024 10:05:00
New analysis into the Housing Revenue Account for the LGA, delivered in partnership with the NFA and ARCH, and delivered by Savills, has found that the future of council housing finances hangs in the balance as increasing pressures push budgets to the brink.
Disposable vapes ban – LGA response25/10/2024 09:05:00
Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board responded to the Government's announcement of a ban on single-use vapes
‘Failing SEND system in urgent need of reform’ – LGA on NAO report on SEND24/10/2024 16:25:00
Cllr Arooj Shah, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Children and Young People Board, responded to a National Audit Office report which says England’s special educational needs system is financially unsustainable and in urgent need of reform
Sentiment drops in manufacturing, as output volumes weaken – CBI industrial trends24/10/2024 15:25:00
Sentiment across the manufacturing sector fell in October and at the fastest pace in two years, according to the CBI’s latest quarterly Industrial Trends Survey.
UK Space Agency: UK satellites to boost maritime security on track for 2025 launch24/10/2024 12:15:00
A satellite developed by the UK business Horizon Technologies is on schedule for launch in mid-2025.
LGA - 1 in 4 councils likely to need emergency government bailout – LGA survey24/10/2024 11:25:00
One in four councils in England say they are likely to have to apply for emergency government bailout agreements to stave off bankruptcy in the next two financial years (2025/26 and 2026/27), a stark new survey by the Local Government Association (LGA) revealed recently.
LGA - Households dumped 5.6 million tonnes of packaging last year24/10/2024 10:25:00
New analysis has found that 5.6 million tonnes of packaging waste was binned by households last year, as councils call on new reforms to reduce packaging and make it easier to recycle.
CBI CEO Rain Newton-Smith speech at CBI AGM 202423/10/2024 13:25:00
CEO Rain Newton-Smith speech at CBI AGM 2024