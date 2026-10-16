WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Audit Wales - £8.7 million of fraud, overpayment, and error outcomes from the latest National Fraud Initiative exercise in Wales
The National Fraud Initiative (NFI) is a key counter-fraud tool, using electronic data matching to help public bodies avoid financial losses and delivering various wider benefits, but there is still scope to improve how some follow up data matches and record outcomes.
Outcomes reported for Wales totalled £8.7 million. This is £1.6 million higher than in the previous NFI exercise and the highest reported across the last five exercises.
Since the NFI began in 1996, Welsh bodies have reported cumulative outcomes of £65.2 million. The largest reported outcomes came from data matching for council tax single person discounts, blue badges, and housing waiting lists.
A data match is only an indicator, so follow up work is needed before bodies draw any conclusions. Delays in following up data matches can reduce the effectiveness of the exercise. Potentially fraudulent activity, along with incorrect payments, discounts, and awards, may continue for longer, increasing losses and reducing opportunities to recover funds.
We found that, overall, bodies engaged better with the latest NFI exercise. However, there are still areas for improvement, including around the timeliness of follow-up work and how activity and outcomes are recorded. Some £1.1 million of the total outcomes reported came from corrections following our own review.
As well as helping to identify and prevent financial loss, the NFI delivers wider benefits. For example, public bodies told Audit Wales that it helps improve internal processes and controls, identify training needs, and raises the profile of fraud prevention and detection work.
One key benefit of a UK-wide data matching exercise is that it enables matches between organisations across national borders. Data submitted by Welsh bodies has also been linked with £2.1 million of outcomes reported by public bodies elsewhere in the UK.
The NFI is a key tool in the fight to prevent and detect fraud, overpayment, and error which, if left unchecked, can chip away at public trust and confidence in our vital public services and lead to financial losses. Ensuring fraudsters are identified, and that every pound of public money is well spent on services which matter to the people of Wales and reflect what they are entitled to, is crucial. That is why we will continue to develop our work on the NFI as we know there is more that we and public bodies can do.
Catherine Mealing-Jones, Auditor General for Wales
Related Report
Finding the right match: Latest results for Wales from the National Fraud Initiative
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Opportunity is out there but local firms need ‘breathing room’ to be our engine of growth – CBI Northern Ireland16/10/2026 17:05:00
With all eyes on the forthcoming UK Budget, more than 200 businesses, politicians and other leaders joined CBI Northern Ireland at its flagship annual networking breakfast in Country Antrim to discuss growth, resilience and the opportunities presented by the Northern Ireland economy.
The NHS Alliance comments on the latest NHS estates data16/10/2026 09:15:00
Matthew Hopkins says despite recent increased investment, trusts face huge infrastructure risks, with many patients treated in crumbling, outdated buildings.
TUC - Households have forked out £14k extra on bills since 2021 – as weak consumer spending holds back growth15/10/2026 17:20:00
The TUC has today (Thursday 15 October) called on the Chancellor to take urgent action in the Budget to bring down living costs, as spiralling household bills have left households paying £13,961 more in average bills over the last five years– or £2,792 a year.
Back business to unlock investment and power prosperity – CBI Budget Submission15/10/2026 16:20:00
Ahead of the Autumn Budget, the CBI is calling on the Chancellor to give firms ‘breathing space’ by delivering a decisive set of measures that bolster business confidence, unlock investment and turn the government’s growth ambition into action.
Women fear falling between the cracks in the race for senior leadership roles15/10/2026 16:05:00
With flexible and hybrid working allowing more women to combine caring responsibilities with their careers, the CBI and the University of South Wales (USW) have warned many females may be falling between the cracks when it comes to senior leadership roles.
TUC - Updated LWF methodology shows we need to go further and faster to stamp out in-work poverty15/10/2026 15:30:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak commented on the announcement of the Living Wage accreditation rates and the Minimum Income Standard rates
UK Space Agency: World-first mission puts UK expertise to work to help clean up space15/10/2026 15:12:00
New mission launched to help protect active satellites which underpin national security and everyday services.
Better conditions for care workers lead to a better standard of care15/10/2026 14:30:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday commented on the publication of Skills for Care’s annual report on the state of the social care sector in England
CBI responds to GDP data for August 202615/10/2026 12:15:00
CBI has responded to GDP data for August 2026.
Rising employment costs risk holding back living standards and job opportunities for young people - CBI/Pertemps Employment Trends Survey 202613/10/2026 12:15:00
Job opportunities for young people risk coming under further pressure as firms become more cautious about hiring and training, the latest CBI/Pertemps Employment Trends Survey 2026 warns ahead of the Milburn Review’s final recommendations.