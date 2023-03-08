WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Audit Wales - Applications for the Work Insight & Skills week are open!
The Social Mobility Business Partnership work experience event is now taking applications.
We’re excited for the second Work Insight & Skills Week in Cardiff this year. After such a successful programme in 2022 – we’re delighted to be part of the Cardiff Cluster programme again this year.
What’s the event about?
The Work Insight & Skills Week is an award-winning work experience programme run by Social Mobility Business Partnership to support students from low-income backgrounds in their pursuit of a professional career.
This innovative programme is a valuable opportunity for students to connect with employers and the opportunities available to them.
This is a unique opportunity for students to connect with employers and the opportunities available to them. The week will allow students to build their interviewing, team working, relationship building and negotiating skills, as well as many more.
The Cardiff cluster is offering something a bit different. The programme will focus on exploring numerous opportunities available within the public sector.
Who’s involved?
Partners supporting the event include Audit Wales, NHS Wales and Welsh Government.
Who’s the event for?
The opportunity is aimed at year 12 and year 13 students from disadvantaged backgrounds attending schools in the southeast Wales area. There are 30 places available on the programme and all travel costs are covered, as well as lunch provided each day.
How do I sign up?
To find out more about the eligibility for the scheme and how to apply, take a look at the SMBP website [opens in new window].
Deadline for applications is Friday 31 March.
