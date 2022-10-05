WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Audit Wales: Auditor General publishes report on payment to the Welsh Government’s former Permanent Secretary
Following his qualification on the Welsh Government’s Consolidated Accounts for 2020-21, the Auditor General for Wales has published a report relating to a payment to the Welsh Government’s former Permanent Secretary on termination of her employment in October 2021.
The way in which the Welsh Government made decisions regarding the former Permanent Secretary’s working arrangements and determined to make a payment to her on the termination of her employment lacked transparency and did not comply with good governance principles.
The Auditor General considers that the facts regarding this matter should be brought to the attention of the public and the Senedd.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Sue Perkins, Robert Peston and Mohsin Zaidi to present at 75th CIPD Annual Conference and Exhibition05/10/2022 15:20:00
The CIPD has announced the programme for its 2022 Annual Conference and Exhibition on 9-10 November
NHS Confederation - Recognising the link between prosperity and health is welcome - but more investment in health needed or growth will be stunted05/10/2022 11:20:00
Matthew Taylor responds to Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Rt Hon Thérèse Coffey's speech at Conservative Party Conference.
Amidst insecurity in Haiti, new cholera upsurge puts 1.2 million children at risk05/10/2022 10:20:00
The resurgence of cholera in violence-stricken Haiti after three years without a single reported case threatens the well-being and health of 1.2 million children living in Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince, UNICEF warned yesterday.
NHS Confederation responds to the Chancellor's comments on public sector spending04/10/2022 10:25:00
Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, responds to the Chancellor's comments on public sector spending.
NHS “dental deserts” persist in rural and deprived communities – LGA analysis03/10/2022 09:25:00
New analysis by the Local Government Association reveals a growing number of “dental deserts” across the country with more deprived or rural local authority areas having fewer NHS dentists than those in more affluent urban areas.
Union leaders call on PM to rule out “crippling” cuts to public services29/09/2022 16:05:00
Union leaders have today (Thursday) called on the Prime Minister and Chancellor to provide a “cast-iron assurance” they will not make further spending cuts to public services.
TUC welcomes Labour plan for fully funded breakfast clubs29/09/2022 12:15:00
TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady recently (27 September 2022) responded to the announcement by Shadow Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson that a Labour government will introduce fully funded breakfast clubs for every primary school in England.
Liz Truss must reverse her budget to stabilise the economy - TUC29/09/2022 10:33:00
TUC head of economics Kate Bell yesterday commented on the Bank of England’s emergency intervention to protect credit flow in the aftermath of the mini-budget.