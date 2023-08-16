Audit Wales - Ceredigion Council making swift progress in addressing Audit Wales planning service recommendations

The report follows Audit Wales’ review of the Council’s planning service in 2021 which identified longstanding weaknesses in the Council’s Development Management Committee’s governance arrangements.

Auditors worked closely with the Council to identify areas for attention and improvement which has enabled it to move quickly to respond to and implement many of the Auditor General’s recommendations.

The follow up audit published today recognises the progress the Council has made, notably by introducing several changes to the governance arrangements supporting its Development Management Committee.

It also provides further recommendations which include refinements to site inspection processes and arrangements to ensure that the Development Management Committee is focused on strategically important applications.

It is reassuring to see the Council has responded constructively and taken swift action in addressing the original recommendations and has used the opportunity to work closely with my auditors to begin delivering the improvements required.