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Audit Wales - Diabetes in Wales – is the NHS ready for the future?
Diabetes is one of the biggest long-term health challenges facing NHS Wales.
More people are living with the condition, costs are rising, and services are under increasing pressure. As well as helping people with diabetes, the NHS needs to prevent more people from developing it in the future.
We are planning two reviews of diabetes across NHS Wales during 2026 and 2027. This article explains why we are looking at diabetes and the issues our work will explore.
About diabetes
Diabetes is a serious condition where blood sugar levels are too high. It is usually classed as Type 1 or Type 2, although less common forms include gestational diabetes during pregnancy.
- Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune condition which means the body cannot produce insulin. Insulin helps the body control blood sugar levels.
- Type 2 diabetes is more common and happens when the body does not produce enough insulin or when insulin does not work properly. Type 2 causes include genetic, lifestyle, and environmental factors such as built-up areas which discourage exercise. Type 2 can be delayed or prevented.
Diabetes can have a major impact on people's health and well-being if it is not managed well. It can lead to serious complications affecting the eyes, kidneys, nerves, heart, and other parts of the body (Exhibit 1). More information about diabetes, its complications, and living with the condition is available from the national charity Diabetes UK.
Exhibit 1: how diabetes can affect the body
Diabetic retinopathy (eye disease) : About 1 in 3 people with diabetes will develop some degree of diabetic retinopathy
Kidney failure : About 1 in 3 people with diabetes will develop kidney disease
Coronary heart disease and stroke : 2 times more likely to be at risk of heart disease and stroke
Pregnancy and birth : Increased risk of complications for both mother and baby
Erectile dysfunction : 3 times more likely to be affected
Diabetic foot : About 1 in 10 people will develop a foot ulcer. Diabetes is the most common cause of non-trauma related lower limb amputations.
Source: Audit Wales using information available from NHS.UK
More people are facing diabetes
The number of people living with diabetes in Wales has increased significantly over recent years. Public Health Wales reports that the number of adults with diabetes increased by about 40% from 2009-10 to 2021-22 (Exhibit 2).
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