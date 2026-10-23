Audit Wales - Diabetes in Wales – is the NHS ready for the future?

Diabetes is one of the biggest long-term health challenges facing NHS Wales.

More people are living with the condition, costs are rising, and services are under increasing pressure. As well as helping people with diabetes, the NHS needs to prevent more people from developing it in the future.

We are planning two reviews of diabetes across NHS Wales during 2026 and 2027. This article explains why we are looking at diabetes and the issues our work will explore.

About diabetes

Diabetes is a serious condition where blood sugar levels are too high. It is usually classed as Type 1 or Type 2, although less common forms include gestational diabetes during pregnancy.

Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune condition which means the body cannot produce insulin. Insulin helps the body control blood sugar levels.

Type 2 diabetes is more common and happens when the body does not produce enough insulin or when insulin does not work properly. Type 2 causes include genetic, lifestyle, and environmental factors such as built-up areas which discourage exercise. Type 2 can be delayed or prevented.

Diabetes can have a major impact on people's health and well-being if it is not managed well. It can lead to serious complications affecting the eyes, kidneys, nerves, heart, and other parts of the body (Exhibit 1). More information about diabetes, its complications, and living with the condition is available from the national charity Diabetes UK.

Exhibit 1: how diabetes can affect the body

Diabetic retinopathy (eye disease) : About 1 in 3 people with diabetes will develop some degree of diabetic retinopathy

Kidney failure : About 1 in 3 people with diabetes will develop kidney disease

Coronary heart disease and stroke : 2 times more likely to be at risk of heart disease and stroke

Pregnancy and birth : Increased risk of complications for both mother and baby

Erectile dysfunction : 3 times more likely to be affected

Diabetic foot : About 1 in 10 people will develop a foot ulcer. Diabetes is the most common cause of non-trauma related lower limb amputations.

Source: Audit Wales using information available from NHS.UK

More people are facing diabetes