WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Audit Wales - Finance for the Future 2021 Conference – public services in a time of crisis
On 16 December 2021, the Finance Skills Development Group held their 5th Finance for the Future conference, exploring the theme of Public Services in a Time of Crisis.
Albeit a little different this year due to being online, we’re delighted it ran so smoothly and feedback has been positive so far!
During the conference, we heard from many inspirational speakers from across the public sector. Alongside some remarkable stories, insights and lessons learnt from the COVID-19 pandemic, some key themes shone through.
All our speakers reflected on the difficult two years the general public, and the public sector, have faced and the challenges it has had to overcome. We heard how important collaboration and shared learning has been in order to overcome these ongoing challenges and the need for public sector bodies to develop trusting relationships while working towards a collective purpose. Working in partnership was identified as being crucial for building a fairer, greener Wales.
The public sector is facing a challenging road ahead, with extreme budget pressures, the ongoing threat of the pandemic and the country’s recovery and climate change being just some of the issues. However, it was encouraging to hear that our speakers remain hopeful about finding innovative solutions to these problems and that there is optimism to be found in the face of adversity.
We heard about the vital part finance professionals have played – and will continue to play – in improving the public sector, with forward-planning, resourcing, efficient spending and accounting work playing a huge part in the solutions for the challenges they have faced and continue to face. In order to navigate the difficult road ahead, we heard how future finance leaders need to adapt and evolve as financial work becomes increasingly data driven.
Wellbeing was a big focus during the conference, with speakers highlighting the need for workplaces to practice empathy and openness, while retaining a sense of fun.
The Finance Skills Development Group would like to thank all of our speakers and delegates for giving up their valuable time to join our conference. We hope everyone enjoyed it as much as we did!
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI and economiesuisse join forces to create UK-Swiss Bilateral Trade and Investment Council18/01/2022 16:05:00
The UK’s biggest business organisation – CBI – and economiesuisse have joined forces to create a Bilateral Trade and Investment Council aimed at improving terms of the UK-Swiss FTA which is expected to open for renegotiation this year.
UK Space Agency: Rosalind Franklin Mars rover passes latest tests ahead of September launch18/01/2022 13:15:00
The UK-built ExoMars Rosalind Franklin rover is set for launch in September after a series of successful tests, including driving off its landing platform.
Successful applicants for LGA Housing Advisers’ Programme announced18/01/2022 12:40:00
The Local Government Association has announced the 30 successful projects, supporting 90 councils, for its Housing Advisers Programme 2021/22 (HAP), an innovative scheme to help councils overcome housing challenges in their local areas, address the housing crisis and meet the housing needs of local communities.
Audit Scotland - Scottish income tax report covers key audit risks18/01/2022 11:40:00
The National Audit Office (NAO) has published a report- Opens in a new window on HMRC's administration of Scottish income tax, including the final calculation of Scottish revenues for the 2019/20 tax year.
Ministers must get pay packets rising, says TUC18/01/2022 11:05:00
TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady has commented on the latest employment figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) today (Tuesday), which show real pay (pay once inflation has been taken into account) falling by 1.0 per cent in the year to November 2021.
NHS Confederation responds to landmark mental health campaign18/01/2022 10:40:00
Sean Duggan responds to the launch of the NHSEI campaign that encourages those struggling with their mental health to seek support.
LGA responds to ADASS Contingencies Survey18/01/2022 09:40:00
Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board, responded to an Association of Directors of Adult Social Services survey, which found that more than half of councils in England are having to use reduce care and support due to growing numbers of social care staff having to take sick leave or isolate because of Omicron
TUC: Cutting self-isolation period won’t fix UK’s fundamental sick pay problem17/01/2022 15:20:00
Reducing the self-isolation period won’t fix the UK’s fundamental sick pay problem, the TUC has warned today (Monday), as the new government policy reducing minimum self-isolation from seven days to five days comes into effect.
CBI responds to latest GDP data17/01/2022 11:05:00
CBI recently (14 January 2021) responded to latest GDP data.