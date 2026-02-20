Audit Wales - Large increase in affordable homes but target will not be met

Exhibit 1 shows that the Welsh Government now expects to deliver 18,652 homes this Senedd term. This is 1,348 short of 20,000. The Welsh Government expects to hit 20,000 by November 2026.

Our 2024 report said there were 19,913 homes that count towards the target either delivered, or in the Welsh Government’s pipeline for delivery, by March 2026. However, we said that delivering this number was unlikely without extra funding.

Access to good quality, affordable homes is a cornerstone of health and well-being and a long-standing priority. In the previous Senedd, the Welsh Government met its affordable homes target. The current target is more challenging because of how it is defined. It is to build 20,000 new low carbon social homes for rent during the 2021-2026 Senedd term.

In September 2024, we reported on the Welsh Government’s affordable homes target . This article gives a high-level update on some key issues.

Source: Welsh Government, Progress towards the 20,000 affordable homes target, November 2025. Projected data is from Welsh Government management information at 17 October 2025.

Note: Since our 2024 report, the Welsh Government has clarified that, given the target covers the Senedd term, it will extend the period covered by the target to include April 2026. This data also includes homes delivered in April 2021, before the target period, but not counted in previous data releases.

The Welsh Government and wider housing sector have made significant progress but still have a lot to do to achieve revised projections

Exhibit 2 shows a long-term increase in the number of affordable homes delivered, although this data set does not fully reflect the affordable housing target. Delivery is at its highest since the data set began in 2007. This is a significant achievement for the Welsh Government and the wider housing sector.

Exhibit 2: number of additional affordable homes delivered between 2007-08 and 2024-25, and projected for 2025-26

Source: Welsh Government, Additional affordable housing provision by location, provider, funding and housing type, November 2025

Note: This data includes some homes that will not be counted within the target, such as shared equity homes. Also, it does not include homes funded via the Transitional Accommodation Capital Programme (TACP) that are included in the target. The Welsh Government set up the TACP to bring empty homes into use, remodel existing homes, and, since 2022-23, for acquisitions.

In 2024-25, 3,900 homes were delivered that count against the target. Compared to 2023-24, this was up by 10%.

But to achieve the Welsh Government’s projection, 4,936 homes needed to be delivered in 2025-26 (and a further 317 in April 2026). On this basis, delivery in 2025-26 would be 27% higher than in 2024-25.

Exhibit 3 shows that in the first six months of 2025-26, the Welsh Government delivered 977 homes. In the last six months and in April 2026, it will need to deliver 4,276 homes to achieve the projection of 18,652. This will be challenging, but the Welsh Government says it is confident in its projection which is based on information provided by the housing sector.

Exhibit 3: delivered and projected monthly delivery of affordable homes, April 2025 to April 2026

Sources: Welsh Government, Progress towards the 20,000 affordable homes target, November 2025. Projected data is from Welsh Government management information at 17 October 2025.

With the Welsh Government so focused on delivering homes by the end of the Senedd term, there is a risk that delivery will then fall. Exhibit 2 shows this has happened before.

Between the last year of the previous target and the first year of the current target, delivery of affordable homes recorded by that data set fell by 26%. The Welsh Government's management information indicates that a similar trend is likely to happen following the current target period, although its forecasts do not yet reflect the full impact of recently announced TACP funding for 2026-27.

Despite improved reporting, the number of homes that meet the full target definition, and the overall net gain, is not completely clear

The target clearly aims to drive construction of new homes, of a high standard, with low carbon emissions, so that more homes are made available at social rent levels. But our 2024 report found that the delivery figures included some homes that did not fit the definition suggested by the target.

We recommended that the Welsh Government be more transparent by reporting how many of the homes that it counts towards the target are new build and low carbon. The Welsh Government has since improved transparency through its statistical release because: