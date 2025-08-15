Audit Wales - Lessons for the Welsh Government from £1.6 million loss in Maritime Centre funding

Our report highlights basic failings in the way financial support was managed for the Porthcawl Maritime Centre Project

Even when grant funders have robust arrangements to manage risks, it is likely some projects will fail. But clear warning signs and opportunities to prevent or reduce the likely loss to the public purse were missed.

In March 2016 and January 2017, the Welsh Government approved a total of £2.7 million of potential funding towards a new ‘Maritime Centre’ on the Porthcawl harbourside. The £2.7 million was a mix of domestic Welsh Government match funding and European Regional Development Fund grant.

Based on initial audit findings, matters relating to the Maritime Centre project, and Credu’s involvement in it, were referred to South Wales Police. The police investigation concluded at the end of 2024, with no charges being brought. With the police investigation complete, we have been able to conclude our work and publish this report.

Credu Charity Ltd (Credu) led the Maritime Centre project, although it had worked closely with Bridgend County Borough Council in its development. In November 2020 Credu went into voluntary liquidation and the Maritime Centre was not constructed. Between May 2016 and March 2020, the Welsh Government paid out £1.6 million to Credu for the Maritime Centre project. In August 2020, the Welsh Government withdrew ERDF grant funding from Credu and intended to recover all related grant payments. It did so amid concerns about rising project costs and progress with the project and its wider financing.

In our view, the Welsh Government did not put proper arrangements in place to manage the risks associated with the Maritime Centre. If it had, it might have decided not to fund the project or, once funded, it would have identified that the project was failing far sooner. The liquidation of Credu is ongoing, but it looks unlikely that the Welsh Government will recover any of its claim.