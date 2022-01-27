WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Audit Wales - Long-standing deficiencies identified in Council’s governance and oversight arrangements in respect of a council owned waste company
Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s governance and oversight arrangements in respect of its own waste company, Silent Valley Waste Services Limited were inadequate and ineffective, according to a report issued today by the Auditor General for Wales.
The Council has, however, put in place improved arrangements to strengthen its governance and oversight arrangements in relation to Silent Valley.
All local authorities in Wales have a duty to ensure that public resources within their stewardship are safeguarded and that they have put in place proper arrangements to ensure that public money is well-spent. This duty applies not only to public resources used directly by local authorities, but extends to public resources used by companies owned and/or controlled by local authorities.
Silent Valley Waste Services Limited (Silent Valley) is a company owned and controlled by Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council.
Concerns were raised with the Auditor General regarding the relationship between the Council and Silent Valley, and the Auditor General decided to examine whether the Council had established effective governance and oversight arrangements in respect of Silent Valley.
The Auditor General’s report concludes that the Council failed to establish robust and effective arrangements in respect of its relationship with Silent Valley between 2003 and 2017. The audit identified a number of significant concerns regarding the adequacy of the Council’s arrangements and found that the Council failed to:
- correctly approve pay and pension arrangements in respect of Council officers appointed to the Silent Valley Board;
- comply with procurement regulations in respect of services provided by Silent Valley;
- ensure that Council appointments to the Board of Silent Valley complied with the Council’s constitution;
- establish proper governance and oversight arrangements in respect of Silent Valley from 2012 onwards to ensure accountability for the use of public resources;
- establish proper arrangements to manage potential conflicts of interest in respect of Council officers appointed to Silent Valley’s Board resulting in those officers being exposed to allegations that some of their actions were motivated by self-interest;
- ensure that decisions to make termination payments to Silent Valley directors were in accordance with the law and Silent Valley’s governing document; and
- put in place competitive and robust arrangements for the recruitment of Silent Valley’s new General Manager, (the Company’s most senior officer) in 2016.
Since the Auditor General’s audit commenced the Council has taken action to address the longstanding deficiencies in its governance and oversight arrangements in respect of Silent Valley. The Auditor General has therefore decided to only make one recommendation in this report – that the Council should commission a review to seek assurance that its governance and oversight arrangements in respect of other companies in which it has an interest are adequate and effective, and that the deficiencies identified in this report are not more widespread.
Auditor General, Adrian Crompton, said:
The saga covered by my report illustrates the serious consequences and damage to public trust that arise when local authorities fail to establish and apply proper governance arrangements in respect of their relationships with other organisations. The behaviours and failures that persisted over many years raise a serious question about the Council’s organisational culture during the period to which this report relate.
Under the leadership of its current Managing Director, the Council has taken firm action to address the deficiencies in its governance and oversight arrangements in respect of Silent Valley. In my view the Council needs also to satisfy itself that the culture that contributed to the deficiencies found by my audit no longer persists.
Other councils would do well to consider the issues raised in this report and ensure that their governance and oversight arrangements in respect of companies they own and control are fit for purpose.
Deficiencies in Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s governance and oversight arrangements in respect of a Council-owned company, Silent Valley Waste Services Limited
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI's new East Midlands Chair targets skills and productivity growth to boost region27/01/2022 16:05:00
Overcoming skills shortages and driving up productivity can help East Midlands businesses bounce back from Covid and build a sustainable and prosperous future, according to the CBI’s new regional Chair.
MPs should reject “cynical and ideological” anti-union rules, TUC urges27/01/2022 13:33:00
The TUC is calling on MPs to reject “cynical and ideological anti-union rules”, as the Commons debates and votes on new legislation which will hit trade unions with huge new levies and fines.
CBI Scotland responds to relaxing of work from home guidance27/01/2022 12:15:00
CBI Scotland recently (25 January 2022) responded to relaxing of work from home guidance.
Audit Scotland - Urgent action needed to address critical issues in delivery of social care services27/01/2022 11:40:00
Action is needed now to change how Scotland’s social care services are delivered so that it meets the needs, and improves the experience of, people relying on care and support.
NHS losing patients’ confidence, Patients Association survey finds27/01/2022 10:40:00
The disruption to health and care services caused by the pandemic is profound and long-term, according to a survey of more than 1,000 UK patients carried out by the Patients Association, which is published today.
CBI - Manufacturing activity remains firm as costs rise sharply - quarterly Industrial Trends Survey27/01/2022 10:33:00
UK manufacturing output volumes in the quarter to January grew at a slower pace than in December, though growth remained firm compared with the long-run average, while costs grew at the quickest pace for decades, according to the latest quarterly CBI Industrial Trends Survey.
LGA launches ground-breaking T Level support programme27/01/2022 09:10:00
The LGA is launching a ground-breaking new support programme for up to 35 councils to help them with the creation of additional high quality T Level placements.
Barnardo’s warning of impact of Health and Care Bill on young carers – LGA statement26/01/2022 14:20:00
Cllr Anntoinette Bramble, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Children and Young People Board, responded to a warning from Barnardo’s that the Government’s Health and Care Bill may mean more sick and disabled adults are discharged from hospital into the care of children
TUC – Public sector key workers face another year of “wages gloom”26/01/2022 13:10:00
Key workers in the public sector face another year of “wages gloom” unless the government acts swiftly, the TUC has warned today