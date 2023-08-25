WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Audit Wales - Looking to take your career to the next level? Look no further
Audit Wales is offering exciting opportunities that could be the perfect fit for you.
We have several vacancies available at the moment and are actively seeking candidates to join our team.
We’re looking to hire a Senior Officer Projects & Records, a Business Support Officer, Senior Auditor (Performance), Audit Technician and a Senior Health, Safety and Facilities Officer to join our team.
Senior Officer Projects & Records
We are looking for someone with an information management degree, and a genuine interest in environmental and sustainable development. You will need experience of line management, managing and maintaining records at organisation level, and project delivery, leading teams to support effective records and information management.
Business Support Officer
We are looking to recruit a part time Business Support Officer based in our Audit Development and Guidance (AD&G) team, which is responsible for the development of our audit approaches and other guidance; our research and development activities; and our system of audit quality management.
Senior Auditor (Performance)
We are looking to recruit at least two Senior Auditors to join our Performance Audit team, that covers National Studies, Health and Local Government sectors. You don’t have to have an audit background as this is not a financial audit or accountancy role. In fact, we recruit people from a wide variety of backgrounds.
Audit Technician
We are looking to recruit a qualified AAT finance professional to work in our Business Unit, supporting the management information, budgeting, billing and resources of the Audit Services team at Audit Wales.
Senior Health, Safety and Facilities Officer
Audit Wales is looking to recruit a Senior Health, Safety and Facilities Officer. The role includes supporting our estates strategy and asset management, leading and participating in health and safety and facilities related projects, developing relevant policies and guidance and oversight of our planned preventative maintenance and duty of care obligations.
Why join Audit Wales?
Audit Wales is a dynamic and friendly place to work, with an incredibly supportive culture. We’re passionate about working with the Welsh public sector and making a difference to local communities.
At Audit Wales we care about our people and offer generous work benefits that provides an environment that encourages a positive work-life balance.
We’re Flexible – We work Smarter. We offer Excellent Terms including a 35-hour working week, and 33 days annual leave per annum (exclusive of public bank holidays).
We invest in our People and are advocates for personal and professional development. We offer all employees opportunity to enter the Civil Service Pension Scheme. Other benefits also include a cycle to work scheme, shopping discounts and the option to obtain a vehicle through our beneficial lease scheme among many more.
We’re Proud to be Accredited - We are a proud Working Families and Change 100 employer and have achieved Living Wage accreditation.
We are growing a diverse workforce that is representative of the communities we work in and the skills, experiences, and perspectives they offer and welcome applications from people from all backgrounds. We are also a member of the Disability Confident Scheme and guarantee to interview all disabled candidates who meet the essential criteria for the role.
If this opportunity sounds exciting to you, you can find out more and apply via our website.
