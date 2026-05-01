Audit Wales - New Strategic Equality Plan for 2026–2030 published yesterday

In the plan, we commit to three new equality objectives to help us better perform the General Equality Duty. We also set out the key actions that we currently undertake and intend to continue to undertake and improve on.

Our most recent Equality Report highlighted meaningful and sustained action across the organisation, from recruitment and staff support to accessibility and equality considerations in our audit work, and how we engage with the public. While pleased with this progress, we recognise there is still more to do.

Our new objectives were developed with input from Pawb, our staff equality interest group, whose members provided insight, feedback and lived experience throughout its development.

We also ran a public consultation held between 8 December 2025 and 30 January 2026 where we sought views from a wide range of stakeholders, including organisations representing people with protected characteristics. All feedback received was carefully considered before finalising the plan.

We look forward to working collaboratively with colleagues, partners and stakeholders to realise the aims and objectives set out in the plan.

Strategic Equality Plan 2026-2030