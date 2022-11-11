Audit Wales - Poverty in Wales data tool published today

Last week we published our report Time for Change – Poverty in Wales, looking to help councils make better use of resources to support people in poverty.

The current cost-of-living crisis means that more people are being affected and families who’ve been living comfortably are moving into poverty for the first time. Our report looked at the challenges of poverty in Wales and how government is responding.

Today we’ve published a supporting data tool which is designed, along with our report recommendations, to support decision making in councils and improve how they target their work.

The tool brings together a range of data to help councils and their partners improve how they deliver services to people in poverty.

View our poverty data tool [opens in new window]