WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Audit Wales - We continue to create high quality work that makes a difference
We’ve published our Interim Report
Our Interim Report provides a summary of how we’re delivering or progressing our plans since our Annual Plan was published in April 2022.
We have continued to keep flexibility in our national work programme to allow us to respond to changing circumstances, priorities and issues of public or parliamentary concern as they arise. Additionally, earlier this year we launched a consultation to help plan an indicative medium-term work programme.
In June this year, we published our Assure, Explain, Inspire: Our Strategy 2022-27, a great milestone for Audit Wales. We challenged ourselves as an organisation, sought scrutiny of others and gained valuable insight to help us develop a clear direction for the next five years.
In terms of running the business, we have continued to adapt how we work, supporting our staff to work flexibly so they can deliver effective and efficient services. In the last six months, we have also published our Wellbeing Strategy. We want Audit Wales to be an organisation where our staff are proud to work and where we do high quality work that makes a difference.
A key focus for Audit Wales in the last six months has been decisions around our future office needs and ways of working. We have worked to ensure we deliver high-quality work, whilst also prioritising the health and wellbeing of our staff, as well as contributing to a reduction in our environmental impact.
We are pleased to report that nearly all planned work has either been delivered or is progressing to plan. This is a credit to the professionalism, dedication and hard work of our staff and the co-operation we receive from the bodies we audit and we are committed to building on this momentum for the remainder of the year.
Adrian Crompton, Auditor General
Interim Report 2022
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Audit Wales - Systemic change is needed if Welsh and local government are to meet the scale of the challenge to alleviate poverty02/11/2022 15:25:00
Poverty has been a long-standing challenge in Wales, but the numbers affected are growing.
LGA responds to PAC report on Net Zero02/11/2022 12:25:00
Cllr David Renard, Environment spokesperson for the LGA responds to the Public Accounts Committee’s report on Net Zero
LGA responds to DCMS Committee report on cultural placemaking and levelling up02/11/2022 11:25:00
Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson, Chair of the LGA’s Culture, Tourism and Sport Board responds to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) Committee report on cultural placemaking and the levelling up agenda
UK business optimism falls as output and new orders drop - CBI SME trends survey02/11/2022 09:05:00
Business confidence among the UK’s SME manufacturers has fallen sharply, as output and the volume of new orders declined in the three months to October 2022.
Manufacturing has a vital role to play in the UK’s growth story says CBI01/11/2022 12:15:00
Action on business rates and energy efficiency will avert a tax cliff edge and encourage investment.
Private sector activity falls for third consecutive month –CBI Growth Indicator31/10/2022 16:05:00
Private sector activity fell in the three months to October (-15% from -19% in September) marking the third consecutive rolling quarter of decline, according to the CBI’s latest Growth Indicator.
TUC: 3 in 10 night-workers earn less than £10 an hour31/10/2022 11:05:00
As the clocks went back recently (Saturday) to mark the beginning of winter, the TUC is calling for better pay and conditions for the 3.2 million workers who regularly work nights.
TUC - Around 1 in 3 key workers in the public sector have taken steps to leave their profession or are actively considering it31/10/2022 10:25:00
Around one third of key workers in the public sector (32%) have already taken steps to leave their profession to get a job in another field or are actively considering it, according to new TUC polling published today.
UNICEF concerned for children in the Philippines as cyclone Paeng/Nalgae strike31/10/2022 09:25:00
Tropical Storm Nalgae (local name Paeng) made landfall on Saturday, 29 October in Catanduanes with over 3 million people living in affected areas.
UNICEF - Climate devastation in Pakistan is an ominous precursor of catastrophes to come28/10/2022 16:20:00
Islamabad/Kathmandu, 28 October 2022 – “As the catastrophic climate disaster continues to upend the lives of millions of children in Pakistan, it is the most vulnerable boys and girls who are paying the steepest price.