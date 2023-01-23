Audit Wales - We’ve looking to hire Audit Leads (Accounts) to join our team.

Audit Wales is looking to recruit fixed term and permanent Audit Leads (Accounts), with roles available across Wales; at least two of these roles will be based within our North Wales region.

Are you currently working within a finance team but looking for a new challenge or working within audit but would like the challenge of a new sector?

We are looking for highly motivated people to be part of our energetic and resilient team. Primarily you will be leading teams in delivering financial audit work at a number of public sector bodies. You may also have the opportunity to support our value for money audit work and be involved in delivering corporate projects.

You will be a qualified CCAB accountant with experience in supervising and coaching staff. Experience of the public sector is desirable but not essential, but you will be a committed team player, keen to improve the outcomes of the citizens of Wales. You will be confident in maintaining ownership of your own work and will bring your accounting audit experience through your CCAB accreditation.

We are looking for someone who has a passion for making a difference to the public sector through sound judgment, and excellent analytical and communication skills.

Does this sound like you? Find out more about the role and how to apply on the job vacancy webpage.

Why join Audit Wales?

Audit Wales is a dynamic and friendly place to work, with an incredibly supportive culture. We're passionate about working with the Welsh public sector and making a difference to local communities.

At Audit Wales we care about our people and offer generous work benefits that provides an environment that encourages a positive work-life balance.

We’re Flexible – We work Smarter. We offer Excellent Terms including a 35-hour working week, and 33 days annual leave per annum (exclusive of public bank holidays).

We invest in our People and are advocates for personal and professional development. We offer all employees opportunity to enter the Civil Service Pension Scheme. Other benefits also include a cycle to work scheme, shopping discounts and the option to obtain a vehicle through our beneficial lease scheme among many more.

We’re Proud to be Accredited - We are a proud Working Families and Change 100 employer and have achieved Living Wage accreditation.

Find out more information and apply for the role [opens in new window]