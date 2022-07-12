Audit Wales - Why did the Welsh Government provide additional support to the Third Sector in Wales during COVID-19?

How many organisations received support, for what activities, and whether initial evaluations indicate successful outcomes.

How many organisations received support, for what activities, and whether initial evaluations indicate successful outcomes.

How the Welsh Government balanced requirements to ensure public funds were managed properly with the need to respond quickly; and

How the Welsh Government balanced requirements to ensure public funds were managed properly with the need to respond quickly; and

How much continuing support was provided during 2021-22 to help deal with the ongoing effects of the pandemic and increase Third Sector resilience;

How much continuing support was provided during 2021-22 to help deal with the ongoing effects of the pandemic and increase Third Sector resilience;

Why in 2020-21 the Welsh Government provided the Third Sector in Wales with extra support – through greater flexibility over existing funding and also some new funding – to respond to the immediate challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic;

Why in 2020-21 the Welsh Government provided the Third Sector in Wales with extra support – through greater flexibility over existing funding and also some new funding – to respond to the immediate challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic;

Our memorandum focuses on the £41.79 million allocated by the Welsh Government through its Third Sector COVID-19 Response Fund during 2020-21 and 2021-22.

What we found

We found that impact monitoring and reporting requirements were an integral part of Third Sector COVID-19 Response Fund administration from the outset.

The memorandum reviewed reports and other documents that provided evidence of controls being in place that were intended to target funding, manage financial risks, and ensure value for money.

We used key data by looking at where the third sector COVID-19 Response Fund was allocated, the timeline of key events during the period from March 2020 to December 2021, and focused on a case study to come to our findings.

All Welsh Government financial support to the Third Sector, including that provided through the Third Sector COVID-19 Response Fund, is covered by an arrangement with Third Sector Support Wales.

We found that the Local Government and Communities Committee did not look in detail at the effectiveness of the Welsh Government’s funding support but stated that the funding had been much welcomed and had helped the sector weather the initial months of the crisis, enabling it to provide vital support to communities across Wales.