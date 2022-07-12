WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Audit Wales - Why did the Welsh Government provide additional support to the Third Sector in Wales during COVID-19?
Our memorandum focuses on the £41.79 million allocated by the Welsh Government through its Third Sector COVID-19 Response Fund during 2020-21 and 2021-22.
Our memorandum focuses on the £41.79 million allocated by the Welsh Government through its Third Sector COVID-19 Response Fund during 2020-21 and 2021-22.
We’ve published a memorandum for the Public Accounts and Public Administration Committee, which considers:
- Why in 2020-21 the Welsh Government provided the Third Sector in Wales with extra support – through greater flexibility over existing funding and also some new funding – to respond to the immediate challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic;
- How much continuing support was provided during 2021-22 to help deal with the ongoing effects of the pandemic and increase Third Sector resilience;
- How the Welsh Government administered its support;
- How the Welsh Government balanced requirements to ensure public funds were managed properly with the need to respond quickly; and
- How many organisations received support, for what activities, and whether initial evaluations indicate successful outcomes.
What we found
We found that impact monitoring and reporting requirements were an integral part of Third Sector COVID-19 Response Fund administration from the outset.
The memorandum reviewed reports and other documents that provided evidence of controls being in place that were intended to target funding, manage financial risks, and ensure value for money.
We used key data by looking at where the third sector COVID-19 Response Fund was allocated, the timeline of key events during the period from March 2020 to December 2021, and focused on a case study to come to our findings.
All Welsh Government financial support to the Third Sector, including that provided through the Third Sector COVID-19 Response Fund, is covered by an arrangement with Third Sector Support Wales.
We found that the Local Government and Communities Committee did not look in detail at the effectiveness of the Welsh Government’s funding support but stated that the funding had been much welcomed and had helped the sector weather the initial months of the crisis, enabling it to provide vital support to communities across Wales.
Third Sector COVID-19 Response Fund - Memorandum
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Citizens Advise - Three key findings from Citizens Advice's report 'Back from the Brink'12/07/2022 15:25:00
In its latest report on the energy market, Citizens Advice has found three key findings.
CIPD urges employers to help employees keep cool in the heatwave through flexible arrangements12/07/2022 14:25:00
In response to this week’s expected heatwave, the CIPD is urging employers to embrace flexible arrangements, to help staff stay comfortable and productive
LGA - Heatwave: Councils urge people to check up on vulnerable as country experiences soaring temperatures12/07/2022 13:25:00
Councils are advising people to take precautions as the UK experiences soaring temperatures.
LGA: One million people lost from jobs market could return if schemes are run locally12/07/2022 12:25:00
More than one million people who left the jobs market during the pandemic could be helped to return if fragmented national employment and skills schemes were run locally instead, new research for the Local Government Association revealed yesterday.
LGA - The Forgotten Workforce – Recruiting and Retaining Personal Assistants12/07/2022 11:25:00
Joint press release: Local Government Association (LGA) and Think Local Act Personal (TLAP)
TUC calls on employers to keep their staff safe as temperatures soar12/07/2022 10:25:00
The TUC yesterday (Monday) urged employers to make sure their staff are protected from the sun and heat after the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issued a heat-health alert.
MPs must vote down “pernicious” anti-union laws which threaten public safety12/07/2022 09:05:00
The TUC is calling on MPs to reject new ”pernicious” anti-union measures which it says “threaten public safety” as the Commons debates and votes on legislation which would allow the use of agency workers during strikes.
CBI Comments on Prime Ministers resignation08/07/2022 16:05:00
CBI comments on prime minister’s resignation.
Almost 3 in 4 FS firms see staff training as top business priority – CBI/PwC Financial Services Survey08/07/2022 12:15:00
With businesses across the economy struggling to access people and skills, the majority of FS firms are putting upskilling and retraining staff (73%) at the forefront of future business strategy and transformation plans, according to the latest CBI/PwC Financial Services Survey.