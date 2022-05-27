WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Audit Wales - Work is needed to realise the long-term benefits and track on-going costs of the new Curriculum for Wales
The Welsh Government has worked well with the education profession to co-design the new curriculum, but it was initially developed without assessing its direct or opportunity costs.
It is difficult to accurately calculate the cost of curriculum reform, however, current budgets suggest that direct expenditure may be at the high end of, or more than, the Welsh Government’s 2021 estimates.
The Welsh Government has been undertaking a programme of major education reform over the past decade or so, central to which is a new Curriculum for Wales. The curriculum will allow each school to flexibly develop its own curriculum according to local needs, within certain parameters.
Our report found that the Welsh Government did not assess the direct or opportunity costs when it began to develop the new curriculum. In 2021, it estimated that developing the new curriculum cost £159 million between 2015-16 and 2020-21, although it recognised this total does not include some costs. It also anticipated direct costs of £198.5 million between 2021-22 and 2030-31.
Recent Welsh Government budget papers suggest that spending is likely to be at the high end of, or more than, the Welsh Government’s April 2021 estimates. Schools also face substantial opportunity costs, estimated by the Welsh Government at £263 million between 2021-22 and 2025-26.
The Welsh Government worked well with schools to co-design the new curriculum and identify the skills and knowledge required to achieve it, although the COVID-19 pandemic has affected schools’ ability to prepare.
Last year, the Welsh Government announced a change to the implementation timetable reflecting the pressures schools have faced. All primary schools will be teaching the new curriculum from September 2022. Nearly half of secondary, middle and special schools plan to introduce the new curriculum in September 2022.
Despite the disruption, the pandemic has led to some changes that have benefitted the developing curriculum. For example, suspending the curriculum in 2020 allowed schools to be more experimental, it resulted in schools giving priority to pupils’ health and wellbeing, and teachers’ and pupils’ digital skills have also improved.
The Welsh Government and Qualifications Wales recognised that qualifications would need to change to reflect the new curriculum. Qualifications Wales has made some decisions about the broad shape of GCSEs and detailed work is underway on these and other qualifications in time for the first award of new qualifications in 2026/27.
Looking beyond September 2022, key risks that the Welsh Government is alert to but will need to continue to manage include:
- financial and workforce pressures that could affect schools’ ability to realise a high-quality new curriculum;
- ensuring the new curriculum supports the Welsh Government’s aim of reducing inequalities in education;
- ensuring that new qualifications are aligned with the new curriculum and support progression to the full range of post-16 options;
- ensuring greater engagement with parents, carers and learners; and
- clarifying what information will be available to support a new approach to self-evaluation, improvement, accountability and transparency.
Our report makes six recommendations to the Welsh Government to help ensure the new Curriculum for Wales achieves its intended impact and provides value for money.
The new Curriculum for Wales represents a considerable change for learners, parents, carers and the education profession and, while the pandemic has understandably affected the timetable and schools’ preparations, September 2022 will mark a major milestone. The spirit in which the curriculum has been developed is good to see, but future policy development on this scale needs to give more attention to the likely costs of implementation to provide for an earlier and fuller assessment of value for money.
Some significant work is still needed in key areas to deliver the full benefits of curriculum reform and the Welsh Government will need to keep track of the substantial ongoing costs of the reform programme to support wider scrutiny.
Adrian Crompton, Auditor General
The new Curriculum for Wales
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation - Covid improving but NHS pressure remains27/05/2022 15:25:00
Darren Hughes, director of the Welsh NHS Confederation, responds to the Welsh Government announcement on the end of all legal Coronavirus regulations.
LGA responds to cost of living announcement27/05/2022 13:25:00
Cllr James Jamieson, Chairman of the Local Government Association, responded to the Chancellor’s announcement of a package of support to help with the cost of living
NHS Confederation - Health leaders concerned that Chancellor's interventions on cost of living are another sticking plaster27/05/2022 12:25:00
Matthew Taylor responds to the Chancellor's statement on the cost of living crisis and the measures he announced.
Citizens Advice responds to Chancellor's announcement on cost-of-living measures27/05/2022 11:05:00
Dame Clare Moriarty, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice yesterday responded to Chancellor's announcement on cost-of-living measures
UNICEF - Menstrual health and hygiene management still out of reach for many26/05/2022 13:20:00
Stigma, poverty, and lack of access to basic services like toilets and water are causing menstrual health and hygiene needs to go unmet and increasing women and girls’ risk of infections, UNICEF warned ahead of Menstrual Hygiene Day. These challenges are particularly acute among the poorest, ethnic groups, refugees, and people with disabilities.
Statement by UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell on school shooting in Uvalde, Texas26/05/2022 12:20:00
“Once again, children have been attacked and killed while attending school – the one place outside of their homes where they should be safest. This time it happened in Uvalde, Texas.
Audit Scotland - Pressures and stresses tighten across Scotland's 32 councils26/05/2022 10:05:00
Scotland’s councils have had a pivotal role in supporting and working with communities as they responded to the impacts of Covid-19. Now councils must lead recovery work with and alongside their local communities, focusing on getting the services people need in place as pressures and stresses escalate and impact the day to day lives of individuals and communities.
LGA responds to County Councils Network and Newton report26/05/2022 09:05:00
Cllr David Fothergill, chair of the LGA Community Wellbeing Board responded to analysis from the County Councils Network (CCN) and Newton of the underfunding of the Government’s proposed reforms to adult social care
TUC - Ofgem cap and OBR: energy bills to rise 23 times faster than wages and 38 times faster than benefits25/05/2022 16:10:00
After more bad news for families yesterday (Tuesday) on the cost of living, the TUC has called on the government to urgently come forward with an emergency budget.
RoSPA launch ingestions awareness campaign in Northern Ireland25/05/2022 15:20:00
Following the success of the Safe and Secure campaign launch in April, The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) continues their awareness-raising work by highlighting the initiative in Northern Ireland.