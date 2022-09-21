HM Land Registry
August 2022 Transaction Data
This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in August 2022.
Please note this data shows what HM Land Registry has been able to process during the time period covered and is not necessarily a reflection of market activity.
In August:
- HM Land Registry completed more than 1,926,510 applications to change or query the Land Register
- the South East topped the table of regional applications with 445,874
HM Land Registry completed 1,926,517 applications in August compared with 1,894,807 in July and 1,659,680 last August 2021, of which:
- 363,448 were applications for register updates compared with 370,643 in July
- 1,025,643 were applications for an official copy of a register compared with 993,000 in July
- 249,582 were search and hold queries (official searches) compared with 240,387 in July
- 18,238 were postal applications from non-account holders compared with 17,425 in July
Applications by region and country
|Region/country
|June applications
|July applications
|August applications
|South East
|433,271
|444,212
|445,874
|Greater London
|328,559
|341,840
|347,679
|North West
|210,768
|217,498
|229,211
|South West
|180,421
|188,241
|188,943
|West Midlands
|154,776
|160,208
|160,791
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|144,885
|149,387
|151,191
|East Midlands
|133,895
|137,248
|137,921
|North
|90,354
|91,801
|94,197
|East Anglia
|79,765
|79,497
|81,525
|Isles of Scilly
|36
|48
|38
|Wales
|82,294
|84,723
|89,027
|England and Wales (not assigned)
|94
|104
|120
|Total
|1,839,118
|1,894,807
|1,926,517
Top 5 local authority areas
August 2022 applications
Change to chart viewTable visible
|Top 5 local authority areas
|August applications
|Birmingham
|27,221
|City of Westminster
|22,644
|Leeds
|22,013
|Buckinghamshire
|20,379
|Cornwall
|20,236
July 2022 applications
Change to chart viewTable visible
|Top 5 local authority areas
|July applications
|Birmingham
|26,853
|Leeds
|22,345
|City of Westminster
|21,690
|Cornwall
|21,380
|Buckinghamshire
|19,376
Top 5 customers
August 2022 applications
Change to chart viewTable visible
|Top 5 customers
|August applications
|Infotrack Limited
|146,535
|Enact
|47,435
|O’Neill Patient
|30,317
|Optima Legal Services
|26,980
|TM Group (UK) Ltd (Search Choice)
|22,154
July 2022 applications
Change to chart viewTable visible
|Top 5 customers
|July applications
|Infotrack Limited
|144,859
|Enact
|50,228
|O’Neill Patient
|30,896
|Optima Legal Services
|27,872
|TM Group (UK) Ltd (Search Choice)
|22,853
Access the full dataset on our Use land and property data service.
Next publication
Transaction Data is published on the 15th working day of each month. The September data will be published at 11am on Friday 21 October 2022.
