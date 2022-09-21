August 2022 Transaction Data

This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in August 2022.

Please note this data shows what HM Land Registry has been able to process during the time period covered and is not necessarily a reflection of market activity.

In August:

HM Land Registry completed more than 1,926,510 applications to change or query the Land Register

the South East topped the table of regional applications with 445,874

HM Land Registry completed 1,926,517 applications in August compared with 1,894,807 in July and 1,659,680 last August 2021, of which:

363,448 were applications for register updates compared with 370,643 in July

1,025,643 were applications for an official copy of a register compared with 993,000 in July

249,582 were search and hold queries (official searches) compared with 240,387 in July

18,238 were postal applications from non-account holders compared with 17,425 in July

Applications by region and country

Region/country June applications July applications August applications South East 433,271 444,212 445,874 Greater London 328,559 341,840 347,679 North West 210,768 217,498 229,211 South West 180,421 188,241 188,943 West Midlands 154,776 160,208 160,791 Yorkshire and the Humber 144,885 149,387 151,191 East Midlands 133,895 137,248 137,921 North 90,354 91,801 94,197 East Anglia 79,765 79,497 81,525 Isles of Scilly 36 48 38 Wales 82,294 84,723 89,027 England and Wales (not assigned) 94 104 120 Total 1,839,118 1,894,807 1,926,517

Top 5 local authority areas

August 2022 applications

Change to chart viewTable visible

Top 5 local authority areas August applications Birmingham 27,221 City of Westminster 22,644 Leeds 22,013 Buckinghamshire 20,379 Cornwall 20,236

July 2022 applications

Change to chart viewTable visible

Top 5 local authority areas July applications Birmingham 26,853 Leeds 22,345 City of Westminster 21,690 Cornwall 21,380 Buckinghamshire 19,376

Top 5 customers

August 2022 applications

Change to chart viewTable visible

Top 5 customers August applications Infotrack Limited 146,535 Enact 47,435 O’Neill Patient 30,317 Optima Legal Services 26,980 TM Group (UK) Ltd (Search Choice) 22,154

July 2022 applications

Change to chart viewTable visible

Top 5 customers July applications Infotrack Limited 144,859 Enact 50,228 O’Neill Patient 30,896 Optima Legal Services 27,872 TM Group (UK) Ltd (Search Choice) 22,853

Access the full dataset on our Use land and property data service.

Next publication

Transaction Data is published on the 15th working day of each month. The September data will be published at 11am on Friday 21 October 2022.