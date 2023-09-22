HM Land Registry
August 2023 Transaction Data
This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in August 2023.
Please note this data shows what HM Land Registry has been able to process during the time period covered and is not necessarily a reflection of market activity.
In August:
- HM Land Registry completed more than 1,795,490 applications to change or query the Land Register
- the South East topped the table of regional applications with 404,443
HM Land Registry completed 1,795,490 applications in August compared with 1,822,173 in July and 1,926,510 last August 2022, of which:
- 296,622 were applications for register updates compared with 306,473 in July
- 998,120 were applications for an official copy of a register compared with 1,018,934 in July
- 203,004 were search and hold queries (official searches) compared with 193,637 in July
- 84,299 were transactions for value compared with 89,790 in July
- 17,388 were postal applications from non-account holders compared with 18,484 in July
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/august-2023-transaction-data
