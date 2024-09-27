August 2024 Transaction Data

This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in August 2024.

Please note this data shows what HM Land Registry has been able to process during the time period covered and is not necessarily a reflection of market activity.

In August:

HM Land Registry completed more than 1,876,210 applications to change or query the Land Register

the South East topped the table of regional applications with 425,070

HM Land Registry completed 1,876,215 applications in August compared with 2,092,554 in July and 1,795,490 last August 2023, of which:

285,515 were applications for register updates compared with 318,267 in July

1,073,999 were applications for an official copy of a register compared with 1,190,880 in July

197,468 were search and hold queries (official searches) compared with 214,947 in July

78,219 were transactions for value compared with 93,549 in July

18,417 were postal applications from non-account holders compared with 19,357 in July

