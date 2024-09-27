Friday 27 Sep 2024 @ 11:10
HM Land Registry
Printable version

August 2024 Transaction Data

This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in August 2024. 

Please note this data shows what HM Land Registry has been able to process during the time period covered and is not necessarily a reflection of market activity.

In August:

  • HM Land Registry completed more than 1,876,210 applications to change or query the Land Register 
  • the South East topped the table of regional applications with 425,070

HM Land Registry completed 1,876,215 applications in August compared with 2,092,554 in July and 1,795,490 last August 2023, of which: 

  • 285,515 were applications for register updates compared with 318,267 in July
  • 1,073,999 were applications for an official copy of a register compared with 1,190,880 in July
  • 197,468 were search and hold queries (official searches) compared with 214,947 in July
  • 78,219 were transactions for value compared with 93,549 in July
  • 18,417 were postal applications from non-account holders compared with 19,357 in July

Click here for the full press release

 

Channel website: https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/land-registry

Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/august-2024-transaction-data

Share this article

Latest News from
HM Land Registry

UK House Price Index for July 2024

19/09/2024 15:20:00

The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Working together: HM Land Registry's Annual Report 2023-24

13/09/2024 12:05:00

Working together, our Annual Report and Accounts 2023-24, were published yesterday (12 September 2024).

Changes to fees for HM Land Registry’s information services from December

12/09/2024 15:15:00

Information services fees will increase by £4, the first increase in more than 10 years.

July 2024 Transaction Data

22/08/2024 11:10:00

This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in July 2024.

UK House Price Index for June 2024

14/08/2024 14:15:00

The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Local land charges achieve a century

02/08/2024 15:10:00

Broxbourne in Hertfordshire has become the 100th local authority to migrate its local land charges data to the national Local Land Charges Register. 

June 2024 Transaction Data

22/07/2024 11:10:00

This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in June 2024.

UK House Price Index for May 2024

17/07/2024 14:10:00

The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

May 2024 Transaction Data

24/06/2024 11:10:00

This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in May 2024.

Transforming Government Download the eBook today Delivering for citizens with a sense of place