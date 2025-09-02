Met Office
|Printable version
August 2025 weather stats: A regional breakdown
August 2025 will be remembered as a month of striking contrasts, with the UK experiencing everything from named storms and heatwaves to drought conditions and thunderstorms.
Provisional statistics from the Met Office confirm that this was not only a remarkable month but also the culmination of the warmest summer on record for the UK, with climate scientists noting that such summers are now 70 times more likely due to human-induced climate change.
National overview
The UK’s mean temperature for August 2025 was provisionally 16.3°C, which is 1.2°C above the long-term average. Maximum temperatures were approximately 1.5 to 2°C above average for much of the country, and sunshine hours were also notably high, with the UK recording 180.7 hours—112% of the long-term average. Rainfall, however, was highly variable, with Scotland receiving 83% of its average rainfall, while England saw just 42%.
The sixth named storm of the year, Storm Floris, arrived on 4 August, bringing strong winds and heavy rain, particularly to northern Scotland. In contrast, heatwave conditions were met in parts of central and eastern England between 11 and 15 August, contributing to the elevated temperatures and sunshine totals seen across the country.
Met Office scientist Dr Emily Carlisle said:
“Provisional Met Office statistics show that summer 2025 is officially the warmest on record with a mean temperature of 16.10°C, surpassing the previous record of 15.76°C set in 2018.
“The persistent warmth this year has been driven by a combination of factors including the domination of high-pressure systems, unusually warm seas around the UK and the dry spring soils. These conditions have created an environment where heat builds quickly and lingers, with both maximum and minimum temperatures considerably above average.”
READ MORE:
Let’s take a closer look at the regional breakdown for August 2025.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/blog/2025/regional-weather-stats-for-august-2025
Latest News from
Met Office
Public picks storm names in tribute to loved ones and pets02/09/2025 10:15:00
The Met Office, in partnership with Met Éireann and KNMI, has revealed the storm names for the 2025-26 season and this year, every single one has been submitted by the public.
A look back at the 2024/25 storm season01/09/2025 15:15:15
With publication of the latest storm names for 2025/26 on 1 September, we look back at the storm season just gone.
False autumn: Why leaves are falling before summer officially ends?29/08/2025 15:15:15
As the UK looks back on one of its warmest summers on record, many have noticed a surprising change in the landscape.
Met Office 10-day trend: Wet and windy into Autumn29/08/2025 14:15:00
As summer comes to an end, the UK is already experiencing a distinctly autumnal feel.
Winds and rain in the forecast as unsettled weather takes charge27/08/2025 16:15:00
Meteorological summer is ending on a wet and windy note for many, with low pressure the dominant force for the UK’s weather.
This summer will ‘almost certainly’ be warmest on record for the UK27/08/2025 13:20:00
Provisional statistics from the Met Office show that summer 2025 will ‘almost certainly’ be the warmest summer on record for the UK.
When does Autumn officially start?27/08/2025 10:15:00
Autumn is the season that bridges the warmth of summer and the chill of winter. In the UK, it’s most vividly marked by the changing colours of leaves and the harvest season.
When is a hurricane not a hurricane?26/08/2025 15:15:15
Hurricanes, or tropical cyclones, are among the most powerful and destructive weather systems on Earth. But not every swirling storm over the ocean qualifies as a hurricane.