August 2025 weather stats: A regional breakdown

August 2025 will be remembered as a month of striking contrasts, with the UK experiencing everything from named storms and heatwaves to drought conditions and thunderstorms.

Provisional statistics from the Met Office confirm that this was not only a remarkable month but also the culmination of the warmest summer on record for the UK, with climate scientists noting that such summers are now 70 times more likely due to human-induced climate change.

National overview

The UK’s mean temperature for August 2025 was provisionally 16.3°C, which is 1.2°C above the long-term average. Maximum temperatures were approximately 1.5 to 2°C above average for much of the country, and sunshine hours were also notably high, with the UK recording 180.7 hours—112% of the long-term average. Rainfall, however, was highly variable, with Scotland receiving 83% of its average rainfall, while England saw just 42%.

The sixth named storm of the year, Storm Floris, arrived on 4 August, bringing strong winds and heavy rain, particularly to northern Scotland. In contrast, heatwave conditions were met in parts of central and eastern England between 11 and 15 August, contributing to the elevated temperatures and sunshine totals seen across the country.

Met Office scientist Dr Emily Carlisle said:

“Provisional Met Office statistics show that summer 2025 is officially the warmest on record with a mean temperature of 16.10°C, surpassing the previous record of 15.76°C set in 2018. “The persistent warmth this year has been driven by a combination of factors including the domination of high-pressure systems, unusually warm seas around the UK and the dry spring soils. These conditions have created an environment where heat builds quickly and lingers, with both maximum and minimum temperatures considerably above average.”

Let’s take a closer look at the regional breakdown for August 2025.

