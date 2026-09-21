Monday 21 Sep 2026 @ 11:10
HM Land Registry
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August 2026 Transaction Data

This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in August 2026.

Please note this data shows what HM Land Registry has been able to process during the time period covered and is not necessarily a reflection of market activity.

In August:

  • HM Land Registry completed over 1,823,940 applications to change or query the Land Register
  • The South East topped the table of regional applications with 414,202

HM Land Registry completed 1,823,949 applications in August compared with 2,134,898 in July 2026 and 1,748,118 in August 2025, of which:

  • 348,570 were applications for register updates compared with 402,753 in July
  • 989,677 were applications for an official copy of a register compared with 1,167,651 in July
  • 194,740 were search and hold queries (official searches) compared with 228,378 in July
  • 98,471 were transactions for value compared with 103,398 in July
  • 18,804 were postal applications from non-account holders compared with 21,802 in July

Click here for the full press release

 

Channel website: https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/land-registry

Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/august-2026-transaction-data

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