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August 2026 weather stats: A county breakdown
County statistics for August 2026 show considerable contrasts in temperature, rainfall and sunshine across the UK.
The highest temperatures and greatest sunshine totals were generally recorded across southern England, while several northern and Scottish areas were cooler and cloudier. Rainfall varied substantially, from very low totals in London and southeast England to above-average amounts in parts of northern Britain.
Temperature
Greater London recorded an average maximum temperature of 26.8°C, 3.9°C above average, while Surrey and West Sussex both recorded 26.4°C. Berkshire reached 26.3°C, with Hampshire, Hertfordshire, Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire all recording average maxima of 26.0°C.
The largest maximum-temperature anomalies were found in Bristol, Gloucestershire and West Sussex, where average maxima were 4.3°C above normal. Berkshire, Oxfordshire, Surrey and Wiltshire were each 4.2°C above average, while Somerset and Worcestershire recorded anomalies of 4.1°C. These figures indicate that the most exceptional daytime warmth relative to average extended across a broad area of southern England.
Average minimum temperatures were highest in the south too. Greater London recorded 14.6°C, while East Sussex reached 14.2°C. Bristol and Kent both recorded 13.9°C, with West Sussex and Merseyside registering 13.7°C. The largest minimum-temperature anomaly was on the Isle of Wight, at 1.6°C above average.
READ MORE: August 2026 weather stats: A regional breakdown
When it comes to mean temperature, Greater London recorded 20.7°C, while the Isle of Wight reached 20.1°C. Bristol, East Sussex and West Sussex all had mean temperatures of 20.0°C. West Sussex recorded the largest mean-temperature anomaly at 2.8°C, followed by Berkshire and Surrey at 2.7°C.
Much lower temperatures were recorded in northern Scotland. Shetland had the lowest average maximum at 14.9°C and the lowest mean at 12.5°C, both 0.1°C below average. The lowest average minimum was 9.6°C in Perth and Kinross, while Banffshire, Inverness and Nairn each recorded 9.7°C. Shetland’s average minimum of 10.3°C was 0.2°C below normal.
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Original article link: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/blog/2026/august-2026-weather-stats-a-county-breakdown
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