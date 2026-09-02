Met Office
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August 2026 weather stats: A regional breakdown
August 2026 brought above-average temperatures to every region included in the data, although the size of the anomalies varied considerably.
The largest departures from average were recorded in southern England, which also had the highest sunshine totals and lowest rainfall. Scotland remained closer to average for temperature and recorded below-average sunshine, while North Scotland was the only region with above-average rainfall.
Temperature
Southeastern and central south England was the warmest region across all three temperature measures. Its average maximum temperature reached 26.0°C, which was 4.0°C above average. The region’s average minimum temperature was 13.6°C, some 1.2°C above average, while its mean temperature of 19.7°C was 2.6°C above average. These were the highest actual values and largest anomalies for maximum, minimum and mean temperature in the regional data.
East Anglia recorded the second-highest temperatures. Its average maximum was 25.3°C, which was 2.9°C above average. Minimum temperatures averaged 13.2°C, an anomaly of 0.8°C, while the mean temperature reached 19.2°C, some 1.8°C above average.
The Midlands recorded an average maximum temperature of 24.2°C. This was 3.3°C above average, the third-largest maximum-temperature anomaly in the data. Its average minimum was 12.3°C, or 0.7°C above average, and its mean temperature of 18.2°C was 2.0°C above average.
Southwest England and south Wales also experienced notably high daytime temperatures. The regional average maximum of 23.5°C was 3.6°C above average, second only to the 4.0°C anomaly in southeastern and central south England. Its average minimum was 12.5°C, which was 0.7°C above average, while its mean temperature reached 17.9°C, an anomaly of 2.1°C.
READ MORE: Week ahead: Rain ahead before a potentially drier weekend
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Original article link: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/blog/2026/august-2026-weather-stats-a-regional-breakdown
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