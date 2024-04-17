AUKUS Trilateral Advanced Capabilities Forum bring industry together for first time

Four UK trade associations have partnered to form the first Trilateral AUKUS Advanced Capabilities Industry Forum.

Forum – with the support of ADS, Make UK Defence, the Society of Maritime Industries (SMI) and techUK - will bring trilateral industry together for the first time

First Forum took place in the US with a substantial UK delegation

ADS, Make UK Defence, SMI, and techUK are delighted to announce the establishment of an “AUKUS Advanced Capabilities Industry Forum” that will see the participation of 12 Trade Associations representing the Australian, US and UK industry in the aerospace, defence, security, maritime and tech sectors alongside senior government officials from the three allied partners.

The establishment of the “AUKUS Advanced Capabilities Industry Forum” will enable the three countries to deliver on the initial promises of Pillar II and its eight advanced capabilities. The Forum is the key interface between AUKUS governments and industrial bases, via our trade associations. It will focus on trilateral requirements, capability planning, development, and delivery of AUKUS Advanced Capabilities. The Industry Forum provides an opportunity for government and industry representatives to come together to exchange ideas and deepen industrial collaboration on advanced capabilities.

The first AUKUS Advanced Capabilities Industry Forum took place in Washington D.C..



Joint Statement from the UK’s ADS, Make UK Defence, SMI and techUK