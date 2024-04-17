techUK
|Printable version
AUKUS Trilateral Advanced Capabilities Forum bring industry together for first time
Four UK trade associations have partnered to form the first Trilateral AUKUS Advanced Capabilities Industry Forum.
- Forum – with the support of ADS, Make UK Defence, the Society of Maritime Industries (SMI) and techUK - will bring trilateral industry together for the first time
- First Forum took place in the US with a substantial UK delegation
ADS, Make UK Defence, SMI, and techUK are delighted to announce the establishment of an “AUKUS Advanced Capabilities Industry Forum” that will see the participation of 12 Trade Associations representing the Australian, US and UK industry in the aerospace, defence, security, maritime and tech sectors alongside senior government officials from the three allied partners.
The establishment of the “AUKUS Advanced Capabilities Industry Forum” will enable the three countries to deliver on the initial promises of Pillar II and its eight advanced capabilities. The Forum is the key interface between AUKUS governments and industrial bases, via our trade associations. It will focus on trilateral requirements, capability planning, development, and delivery of AUKUS Advanced Capabilities. The Industry Forum provides an opportunity for government and industry representatives to come together to exchange ideas and deepen industrial collaboration on advanced capabilities.
The first AUKUS Advanced Capabilities Industry Forum took place in Washington D.C..
Joint Statement from the UK’s ADS, Make UK Defence, SMI and techUK
With the return of systemic competition with aggressive actors, UK strategic advantage will increasingly rely on a collective capacity to lay the foundations for an effective implementation of AUKUS Pillar I and Pillar II. The ability to do so will depend on our collective commitment to promote a culture of industrial cooperation, underwriting AUKUS initiatives.
The Advanced Capabilities Industry Forum represents a unique and first of its kind opportunity to strengthen industry-government trilateral cooperation. Such cooperation is essential to making the AUKUS partnership a whole-of-nation endeavour for each respective party, with industrial synergies propelling innovation in the development of advanced capabilities.
The inaugural meeting took place yesterday, focused on the foundations to ensure an enduring endeavour. Updates were provided on the key legislative and regulatory reforms (ITAR), the recently published EW Innovation Challenge and future activity. Our next Forum will be in the margins of Farnborough International Airshow to further progress key areas of co-operation.
On behalf of UK industry, we firmly believe that the Forum’s role in bringing our trilateral defence industries together is the clearest guarantee to unleashing the true potential of AUKUS Pillar II.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/aukus-trilateral-advanced-capabilities-forum-bring-industry-together-for-first-time.html
Latest News from
techUK
techUK leads members delegation to the 8th edition of the UK-US SME Dialogue in Belfast17/04/2024 16:25:00
On 15 and 16 April, techUK organized a members delegation to the 8th edition of the UK-US SME Dialogue in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
techUK announces its first delegation to VivaTech Paris17/04/2024 13:20:00
techUK is delighted to announce its first-ever delegation to VivaTech on 22-25 May in Paris. VivaTech is France’s biggest technology conference and one of the largest in Europe with over 11,400+ startups and 2600+ investors in attendance covering every tech vertical. The key themes of the conference are AI, Climate Tech, Smart Mobility, Deeptech, Internet & Democracy, the Creative Economy and Gaming & E-Sports. You can see all the sessions here.
The UK's Competition Authority seeks to address concerns in markets for AI Foundation Models16/04/2024 09:05:00
A summary of the CMA's latest paper on AI Foundation Models (FM), and its plans to help encourage open, fair competition and good consumer outcomes in the FM sector.
UK Government to partner on AI Safety with The Republic of Korea15/04/2024 14:05:00
The strategic partnership announced recently (12 April 2024), bolsters the UK Government's ambition to be world leader in AI.
UK to partner on AI Safety with The Republic of Korea12/04/2024 16:20:00
The UK and the Republic of Korea announced today, they are pressing forward with plans for the upcoming wave of global discussions on the safe development of Artificial Intelligence technologies, with the AI Seoul Summit scheduled for May 21st and 22nd, which will take place partially virtually.
As the Data Protection and Digital Information (No. 2) Bill progresses through the Parliament, techUK addresses some of the misconceptions around this legislation11/04/2024 11:20:00
Concerns have been raised about some of the DPDI Bill’s provisions, some of which stem from misunderstandings of the Bill’s approach and its legislative intent. techUK addresses these misconceptions.
Explaining AUKUS – What is it?11/04/2024 10:25:00
Announced in September 2021, AUKUS is a trilateral Defence and Security agreement between the United Kingdom, United States and Australia.
Our Ask from the Next Mayor of West Midlands10/04/2024 10:05:00
As the Mayoral election is approaching, techUK asked the Centre for the New Midlands for their ‘asks’ of the winning candidate.