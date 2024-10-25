10 Downing Street
|Printable version
Australia and the United Kingdom to power up cooperation on climate and energy
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and The Rt Hon Sir Keir Starmer KCB KC MP, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, met today on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Apia, Samoa.
This was the first meeting between the two leaders since the election of the Starmer Government.
The Prime Ministers discussed Australia’s and the United Kingdom’s modern and dynamic relationship, underpinned by close personal ties and strong security, trade and investment links.
The two leaders considered how the two countries could step-up their work together to meet common challenges and to realise new opportunities.
Australia and the UK agree that the transition to net zero represents economic opportunity. The Albanese and Starmer Governments believe private capital and the power of government can be leveraged to shape a clean energy future in the interests of working people. The transition paves the way for new industries, new technologies, new job opportunities and a revitalisation of each nation’s industrial base.
To this end, the Prime Ministers agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation on climate change and energy by negotiating a dynamic new partnership. The Australia–UK Climate and Energy Partnership will focus on the development and accelerated deployment of renewable energy technologies, such as green hydrogen and offshore wind, to support the economic resilience and decarbonisation goals of both countries.
The partnership will also build upon the two countries’ long-standing cooperation on international climate action, including on renewable energy and climate finance.
The Prime Ministers agreed the Minister for Climate Change and Energy of Australia and the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero of the United Kingdom will take this important work forward.
The two leaders also announced grant recipients under the Australia-UK Renewable Hydrogen Innovation Partnership Program. Under this program, the two Governments will support six cutting-edge projects focused on industrial decarbonisation.
On trade and investment, Prime Ministers discussed gains under the ambitious Australia-United Kingdom Free Trade Agreement. The United Kingdom’s accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership later this year will also present new opportunities for the region.
Discussions on defence and strategic cooperation focused on working together to ensure the AUKUS partnership delivers for the security and stability of the Indo-Pacific and beyond. The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to negotiating a bilateral treaty, as announced by Defence Ministers in September 2024, to develop the SSN-AUKUS submarine for both nations.
The Prime Ministers also reaffirmed their commitment to an approach that sets the highest non-proliferation standards and to sustaining peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region, respectful of sovereignty and rules.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said:
Australia and the UK are longstanding partners, with common values and aligned strategic interests. It was great to congratulate Prime Minister Starmer in person after his election win in July.
We had a productive discussion, including agreeing to negotiate a new climate and energy partnership. This partnership will ensure we maximise the economic potential of the net zero transition, and build on our long-standing cooperation on international climate action and shared commitment to reach net zero emissions by 2050.
We share a vision for a modern and transformed Australia-United Kingdom relationship, which delivers tangible benefits and prosperity to both our nations and the Indo-Pacific.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:
The UK and Australia share many things in common, including our governments’ determination to improve the lives of working people, drive economic growth and ensure cleaner, more affordable energy.
This partnership underscores our commitment to powering up the UK with clean energy projects that will benefit communities across the country.
Together, we’re delivering better futures for our two countries, whether that’s through protecting our national security with projects like AUKUS or delivering on our net zero commitments.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/australia-and-the-united-kingdom-to-power-up-cooperation-on-climate-and-energy
