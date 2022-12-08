Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport
|Printable version
Australia, Canada and USA sign up to UK’s vision for a stronger 5G supply chain
International allies issue joint statement on ensuring the resilience and security of global telecoms supply chains and future 6G networks
Australia, Canada and the United States have backed guidelines for telecoms companies, developed by the UK, designed to build a more innovative, competitive and secure supply of equipment for telecoms networks, including for 5G and 6G.
The three nations are the first to endorse the UK’s principles for the development of Open RAN - a new breed of telecoms kit which allows providers to ‘mix and match’ solutions from multiple vendors which is not possible under current network setups.
The joint statement will send a clear signal to telecoms firms across the globe about how the four countries would like to see the benefits of Open RAN realised.
The move will boost efforts to reduce the world’s dependency on a small number of telecoms companies to build and maintain 5G and future networks, and help open up the global market to new entrants.
5G connectivity will revolutionise people’s daily lives and boost business productivity through much faster internet speeds, as well as underpinning new technologies such as driverless cars, improved artificial intelligence and precision healthcare.
Digital Infrastructure Minister Julia Lopez said:
We are investing £250 million to put the UK at the forefront of 5G innovation so more people and businesses can benefit from improved and secure connectivity.
The UK has set out a blueprint for telecoms firms across the world to design more open and secure networks. With the endorsement of Australia, Canada and the United States, the industry now has the clarity it needs to deliver a new generation of wireless infrastructure fit for the future.
The joint statement coincides with the one-year anniversary of the 2021 Prague Proposals on Telecommunications Supplier Diversity and goes one step further by setting out an intention to collaborate across a number of areas, ranging from sharing information on respective approaches to telecoms diversification, through to research and development.
This partnership will not only help secure current networks, but also future networks looking towards 6G and beyond.
The 5G Supply Chain Diversification Strategy, published November 2020 and backed by the £250 million Open Networks Fund, sets out where the government will remove barriers for new vendors, invest in open and interoperable solutions such as Open RAN and work with like-minded countries to achieve the shared aim for secure and resilient telecoms supply chains.
Strong progress has been made since publication of the UK’s Diversification Strategy, with the government announcing research and development interventions such as the Future RAN Competition (FRANC) which will see up to £36 million of funding made available, and the SmartRAN Open Network Interoperability Centre (SONIC) which opened its doors in June 2021.
The government has previously announced a joint ambition with UK mobile network operators to increase the share of open and interoperable equipment in UK networks to 35 per cent by 2030, and positive progress has been seen from industry since then with, for example, Vodafone and Telefonica deploying their first live Open RAN sites using new market entrants.
Claire O’Neil MP, Australia Minister for Home Affairs and Minister for Cyber Security, said:
This Joint Statement underscores Australia’s continued commitment to working alongside some of our closest international partners to cooperate on areas of mutual interest and concern, including on the security and resilience of telecommunication.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/australia-canada-and-usa-sign-up-to-uks-vision-for-a-stronger-5g-supply-chain
Latest News from
Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport
New plans to strengthen tech ties between UK and Japan07/12/2022 11:05:00
UK and Japan to collaborate on joint digital priorities including supply chain resilience, cyber security and data.
DCMS/Wolfson arts funding to make museums and galleries more accessible for people across the country06/12/2022 12:10:00
33 museums and galleries across England are set to receive a share of £4 million from DCMS/Wolfson Museums and Galleries Improvement Fund.
Government explores national initiatives to boost the British semiconductor industry05/12/2022 15:10:00
Research project launched to explore ideas to build on UK semiconductor sector’s strengths in design, compound semiconductors and advanced technologies
Extremely rare 700 year old ivory casket at risk of leaving the UK02/12/2022 15:10:00
A temporary export bar has been placed on a French Gothic ivory casket
Broadband beamed from space to isolated areas under plans to boost countryside internet connections01/12/2022 11:10:00
Work also begins on biggest ever £100 million Project Gigabit contract to connect 60,000 rural homes and businesses in Cumbria, delivered by Fibrus
Cyber laws updated to boost UK’s resilience against online attacks30/11/2022 15:10:00
Outsourced IT providers will be brought into scope of cyber regulations to strengthen UK supply chains.
Mobile and broadband firms meet with ministers to look at further support to help people facing cost of living difficulties30/11/2022 13:10:00
The UK’s biggest broadband and mobile operators yesterday met with the government to follow up on commitments agreed in the summer to support customers with the cost of living.
Grant recipient of the VCSE Contract Readiness Fund30/11/2022 10:10:10
School for Social Entrepreneurs in consortium with Social Enterprise UK and Voice4Change England the winning grant recipient of the VCSE Contract Readiness Fund.