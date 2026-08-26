Australia’s Democratic Coordination in an Age of Foreign Interference

Foreign interference threats to democratic elections are evolving at increasing speed and scale. Australia demonstrates how to build institutions capable of keeping pace.

When the UK government introduced the Representation of the People Bill earlier this year, it acknowledged that existing laws did not meet current foreign interference threats and promised the reforms would ‘safeguard the integrity of UK elections for the future’. The ambition to ‘futureproof’ elections through new legislation is understandable against the backdrop of declining trust in democratic institutions and increasing interference from hostile actors. However, while updating regulatory frameworks is essential, it is only half the story. As the Australian experience demonstrates, these fast-moving threats also require an institutional architecture that combines information, coordination and agility.

Electoral Mission Control

At the heart of Australia’s approach to protecting its elections from foreign interference is the Electoral Integrity Assurance Taskforce (EIAT). The EIAT brings together a cross-section of agencies whose responsibilities span national security and intelligence, law enforcement, cyber security, foreign affairs, financial regulation and domestic policy. It operates as a form of mission control, with agencies sharing information across all elements of the election security environment. The EIAT Board then provides consolidated advice to the Electoral Commissioner on threats to the real or perceived integrity of Australian elections.

This whole-of-government approach is necessary because foreign interference rarely presents as a purely electoral problem – a political donation may require intel from the financial intelligence unit (FIU) to establish its origin, a disinformation campaign may require an intelligence assessment to determine its source, disrupting an influence operation may require policing powers, and attributing hostile activities to a foreign state can have diplomatic consequences. It is critical for these lines of sight to be consolidated if a foreign interference threat is to be effectively detected and disrupted.

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