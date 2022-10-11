Welsh Government
|Printable version
Automatic voter registration pilots proposed in Wales
The Welsh Government yesterday set out proposals to improve voter participation, including trials for automatic voter registration in Senedd and local government elections.
The Counsel General, Mick Antoniw, said the proposals are designed to remove barriers to voting.
It comes as a consultation opens on new legislation to modernise electoral administration and wider electoral reform.
Currently people must register in order to vote, but under the new proposals anyone who is eligible would be added to the electoral register automatically by their local authority. This will make voting simpler, especially for young people and for those who have moved to Wales from another country.
The Welsh Government is proposing to work with a number of local authorities to run a series of pilots focusing on how best to collect data and use existing data to support automatic registration, and will be inviting local authorities to take part in pilot projects.
Views are also being sought on how best to improve student and young people’s registration rates, who have a proportionately lower rate of registration and participation.
Other areas being considered are the accessibility of information on parties and candidates, the equipment available to help disabled people vote, and the digitization of elections in Wales.
Mick Antoniw, Counsel General and Minister for the Constitution, said:
This is another step in improving the accessibility of Welsh elections. We want it to be as easy as possible to vote, with people able to play their full part in our democracy. We also want to create political structures that are more representative of the people they serve.
I’m proud to say that since we assumed responsibility for local and Senedd elections in 2017 we have lowered the voting age to 16 and enfranchised qualifying foreign nationals. As part of building a 21st century electoral system, the time is now right to accelerate our ambitious long-term vision for electoral reform in anticipation of the next major devolved and local elections in 2026 and 2027.
We have outlined a wide range of proposals about the best way forward, and encourage people from every part of society to have their say and help us deliver our vision.
Original article link: https://gov.wales/automatic-voter-registration-pilots-proposed-wales
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Teen becomes First Minister for the day as girls take over11/10/2022 15:10:00
A 16-year-old girl from Barry has become First Minister of Wales for the day as girls across the world take over to mark the UN’s International Day of the Girl.
£2 million to improve emergency waiting rooms11/10/2022 14:15:00
The Welsh Government has announced £2m to upgrade emergency department waiting areas this winter.
New mental health unit plan moves a step closer11/10/2022 11:05:00
Outline plans to build a new mental health unit at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd to improve the quality care for adults and older people have been approved by the Health Minister.
£11 million Arfor 2 programme to boost economic prosperity in Welsh speaking communities11/10/2022 09:05:00
The Welsh Government will invest £11 million over the next three years in Arfor 2, Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething and Designated Member Cefin Campbell yesterday announced.
Changes to main residential rates and bands for Land Transaction Tax10/10/2022 16:05:00
On 27 September 2022, the Welsh Government announced the main residential rates of Land Transaction Tax (LTT) will change on 10 October 2022.
Devolved Governments united in call for urgent ‘cost-of-living’ action10/10/2022 14:05:00
Minister for Social Justice Jane Hutt alongside Scottish Minister for Social Security, Ben MacPherson and Northern Ireland’s Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey are urging the UK Government to take immediate action to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.
Minister delivers major announcement on building safety10/10/2022 11:05:00
Climate Change Minister Julie James recently (Friday, October 7) provided a major update on building safety in Wales following constructive meetings with developers.
Lamb from Wales on its way to USA10/10/2022 10:33:00
Lamb from Wales will be shipped to the USA for the first time in more than 25 years.
From the Senedd to the classroom: First Minister takes questions from school pupils10/10/2022 09:05:00
First Minister Mark Drakeford faced a different kind of grilling this week as he took questions from school pupils in an online Q&A session.