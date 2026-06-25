Automatic Voter Registration to be introduced across Wales

Regulations have been laid to allow for the roll out of Automatic Voter Registration (AVR) across Wales in time for the 2027 Local Government elections, following the success of pilot programmes in Carmarthenshire, Gwynedd, Newport and Powys.

Regulations have been laid to allow for the roll out of Automatic Voter Registration across Wales ahead of the 2027 Local Government elections.

An independent evaluation by the Electoral Commission confirmed the success of pilot programmes in Carmarthenshire, Gwynedd, Newport and Powys.

An independent evaluation by the Electoral Commission confirmed the pilots' success, paving the way for the Welsh Government to lay the regulations. These are expected to come into force this Autumn.

Under the new system, local authorities will use data-matching to identify potential electors, notify them of the process and their right to opt out, and add eligible individuals to the local government electoral register. The change is designed to improve both the accuracy and completeness of the register, helping more people across Wales participate in local democracy.

Cabinet Minister for Local Government, Housing and Planning, Siân Gwenllian, said: