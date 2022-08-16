Autumn booster invitations issued to eligible adults in Wales

Eligible adults in Wales have begun to be invited for their COVID-19 autumn booster this week.

The roll-out will begin at the start of September 2022 to help boost the immunity of those at higher risk from COVID-19, improving their protection against severe illness and to protect the NHS over winter 2022 to 23.



Our winter respiratory vaccination strategy will ensure that people who are eligible are also protected from seasonal flu and we urge people to take up the flu vaccine when offered.



A single dose of COVID-19 vaccine will be offered to:

residents in a care home for older adults and staff working in care homes for older adults

frontline health and social care workers

all adults aged 50 years and over

people aged five to 49 years in a clinical risk group

people aged five to 49 years who are household contacts of people with immunosuppression

people aged 16 to 49 who are carers

In line with advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), eligible adults aged 18+ will initially be offered the Moderna vaccine which protects from both the original COVID virus and the Omicron variant. Those eligible aged under 18 will be offered the Pfizer vaccine. Both vaccines will be offered at least three months after a previous dose.



Eligible adults will mostly be invited via letter to attend a vaccination centre, GP or pharmacy for their autumn booster vaccination.



Health Minister Eluned Morgan said:

As the UK moves from a period of pandemic emergency response to recovery, our focus will be on protecting those in society who continue to be more at risk of severe COVID-19.



Vaccines have had an enormous impact on the course of the pandemic and have helped to weaken the link between the virus, serious illness, hospitalisations and death. They have saved countless lives and given us the freedom and confidence to restart our lives.



I urge anyone who is eligible and invited to have the autumn booster this year to take up the offer and I thank everyone working on the vaccination programme in Wales.



Our winter respiratory vaccination strategy confirms that health boards should co-administer the COVID-19 and flu vaccination where possible, for example for people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), to maximise take up and ensure more people are protected this winter.



Flu vaccination will be given in a variety of settings such as schools, GPs and pharmacies. To find out more about accessing both vaccines visit the Public Health Wales website.



We continue to recommend everyone keeps themselves and Wales safe by:

getting vaccinated

maintaining good hand hygiene

staying at home and limiting contact with others if you are ill

wearing a face covering in indoor crowded or enclosed places

meeting others outdoors wherever possible

When indoors, increase ventilation and let fresh air in.