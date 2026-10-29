Autumn Budget 2026: techUK Analysis

Summary

The economic backdrop to yesterday’s Budget was stronger-than-expected growth in the UK. As Chancellor John Healey noted, the UK economy was the fastest growing in the G7 in the first half of 2026. There can be no doubt: technology is a major reason for the UK’s robust economic performance.

Yesterday’s analysis from the Office for Budget Responsibility highlighted “the development and adoption of AI is widely expected to boost future productivity growth.” Earlier this month, the IMF confirmed that business investment in AI and expanding output from the tech sector was boosting the UK’s economy. And last month, the Office for National Statistics credited the tech sector with powering the British economy.

Given technology’s critical role as the engine of the UK’s economy, it is reassuring that the Chancellor’s Budget did no harm, in contrast to the previous two tax-raising Budgets. This was one of the priorities for techUK’s members.

Some measures in yesterday’s Budget will even help to build on the positive economic momentum of the tech sector: the package on AI adoption and AI security, additional capital for the British Business Bank to invest in scale-up companies, tax relief for founders and investors in innovative companies, full funding for the Defence Investment Plan, and recognition of the importance of technology in public services are all welcome.

Nothing in yesterday’s Budget, however, is game-changing. None of the announcements will significantly accelerate the pace of the UK’s tech-enabled economic growth. And, notably, the Budget could and should have done much more to lower the high energy costs facing the tech sector.

The government has deferred major decisions on the economy until next year’s Spending Review. And the Chancellor hinted at the possibility of cuts to departmental budgets, warning "there will be tough choices to make about our priorities." techUK will continue to make the case in the run-up to the 2027 Spending Review that technology is uniquely well placed to reignite economic dynamism, revive productivity and rekindle economic growth in the UK.

Top 6 Budget Takeaways

1. A £700m AI package aims to cement the UK’s position as a serious player in AI security, build domestic AI capability, and broaden the geographic adoption of AI. techUK is supportive and many of the policies are in line with our Budget Submission to HM Treasury. The first steps are positive, but implementation, delivery and disbursement are now key.

2. The Data Centre Covenant signals important recognition that domestic data centre capacity is key to UK growth, sovereign compute and national resilience. Prioritising strategic data centre projects and using new powers to speed up grid connections could remove barriers that have held back investment in digital infrastructure for years. But a lot of detail still needs to be set out – and the devil will be in the detail.

3. Additional incentives and support for investment and entrepreneurship – such as a new Founders’ Relief and a £5 billion increase in the British Business Bank’s financial firepower – will help tech companies start, scale and succeed in the UK.

4. Energy is one of the main weaknesses of this Budget. In the short term, there is no relief from the sky-high – and rising – electricity bills faced by mobile network and data centre operators. As it stands, the UK remains uncompetitive on energy affordability and risks losing investment into digital infrastructure.

5. Full funding for the Defence Investment Plan was an important part of techUK’s Budget Submission and we are pleased to see this taken forward. Now industry needs to see the DIP Delivery Plan and a credible path to 3% of GDP spending on defence by 2030.

6. Reforms to the Skilled Worker visa route respond directly to the concerns techUK has consistently raised, including in our analysis of the 2025 Immigration White Paper. This is a clear win for the sector and a strong signal that the UK is back in the race for the world’s best talent.

Antony Walker, Deputy CEO of techUK, said:

Tech is the engine of UK growth, and we asked the Chancellor to do it no harm. He has listened. He could have gone further on energy: a year on, the framework to control levies on bills has been pushed back again, with no plan to move existing levies into general taxation. That must be the next priority. But we are pleased to see action on several issues the tech sector has raised. AI sits at the heart of this Budget, the Defence Investment Plan is fully funded, and sticking to the Corporate Tax Roadmap alongside a £5 billion boost for the British Business Bank will give firms confidence to invest. For entrepreneurs, the new Founders’ Relief and a tripled Trading Allowance will help more people start and scale businesses in the UK.

AI

The Government's £600m+ AI package, announced over the weekend, has grown to £700m+. The three priorities remain: making Britain a serious player in AI security, building domestic AI capability, and getting adoption beyond the usual suspects. Broadly, we like the direction. But there are some big questions about what happens next.

1. AI Security: £415m+ to build on Britain's strengths

The Government is putting serious money behind AI security, with £165m for a new National AI Biosecurity Initiative and a new £100m AI Biosecurity Lab (AIBL), another £120m for the AI Security Institute (AISI), £60m for the first phase of a National Cyber Shield, and £70m for a new National Exposure and Real-Time Vulnerability Centre (NERV).



We specifically called for greater AISI funding in our Budget Submission, so their expanded funding is a welcome win. AISI has become one of Britain's most credible contributions to the international AI ecosystem, and a genuine source of technical expertise and influence. The dedicated biosecurity investment also makes sense. Emerging and specialist risks demand specialised capabilities.

2. Sovereign AI: More money, but the model matters more

Additional Sovereign AI funding has grown to £140m, with £60m for the Sovereign AI Fund to focus on physical and industrial AI and £80m for R&D procurement to help British companies develop solutions to government challenges. There's also £18-20m for an Advanced Chip Design Academy. This funding is modest by global AI investment standards. What will be more interesting is whether Sovereign AI can use this to further offer British startups and scaleups something genuinely different: strategic investment, access to government procurement, and a route from successful pilots to actual contracts.



The R&D Procurement Scheme is arguably the most valuable component. Our Budget Submission identified contract design as the persistent barrier for scale-ups selling to government and called for demand-side mechanisms such as Advance Market Commitments. The scheme should judge firms on what they build, employ and invest in the UK. Think British outcomes, not British origins.

3. AI for growth: Getting adoption beyond the usual suspects

The package includes £30m for local AI partnerships with Mayoral Strategic Authorities (West Yorkshire Combined Authority, South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority, and York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority), £15m for an AI Challenge Prize focused initially on healthcare, another £23m for the AI Economics Institute, £60m for an AI Pathfinder Fund, and a new NCSC AI Cyber Security Centre of Excellence in Manchester.

The way we see it, £30m split across various MSAs will not move adoption rates on its own. But if these partnerships produce pilots that other areas can copy, they will have done more than their budget suggests. They will need to sit inside a coherent national framework, so that firms operating across several regions do not meet a different offer in each. The AI Economics Institute funding is also welcome, as they'll be exploring fundamental questions about what AI means for jobs and the wider economy.

Digital Infrastructure

Alongside the Budget, the Government has published a new ‘Data Centre Covenant’. techUK welcomes it as recognition that domestic data centre capacity is essential to UK growth, sovereign compute and national resilience. Prioritising strategic projects and speeding up grid connections tackles barriers that have held back investment for years. After decades of falling industrial electricity consumption, data centres bring new demand that spreads fixed costs across energy bills, channels investment into renewables and supports local supply chains. The Covenant is a chance to unlock the benefits of AI and show what data centres offer communities beyond their wider economic contribution.

As always, the devil will be in the detail. And important details are still lacking, so techUK is ready to work with government to develop these further.

Key Announcements:

The Covenant sets out five tests for data centre operators to meet in exchange for enhanced government support: paying a fair share for energy and supporting the grid; investing locally through a Local Benefit Plan; cutting water use, reporting usage and reusing heat; creating jobs and backing UK suppliers and AI hardware; and providing resilient compute for public services.

All data centres are encouraged to meet these tests, but they are mandatory only for “strategic data centres” seeking Government help to speed up their grid connection – this term has not yet been defined.

For these sites, the Government will use Planning and Infrastructure Act powers to reserve future capacity, reallocate capacity freed when projects leave the queue, identify additional pre-2030 capacity and facilitate the transfer of pre-2030 connection contracts.

A small number will be allowed on-site power while they wait for a connection.

The Covenant was announced alongside a response to the consultation on accelerating electricity network connections for strategic demand.

Energy

The Chancellor acknowledged the impact of high energy costs on UK business, going as far as to say that the government's priority "first and foremost" was securing cheaper energy.

Whilst it is positive that the main rate of the Climate Change Levy on electricity will be frozen from 1 April 2028 and that no new policy costs will be put on bills until a comprehensive Cost Control Framework is in place at the Spending Review in 2027, it is worth noting that this framework was introduced at the last Budget – and little progress appears to have been made over the past year.

For our members, including those with high energy demands and continuous operations such as mobile network and data centre operators, the Budget offers no short-term cuts to already sky-high (and rising) electricity bills. The Cost Control Framework must set out a path for moving levies from bills to taxation over this parliamentary term. If not, the UK will remain uncompetitive on energy affordability and risks losing time-critical investment in digital infrastructure.

Key Announcements:

Controlling energy costs – no new policy costs will be put on bills until a comprehensive Cost Control Framework is in place at the 2027 Spending Review which will set budgets for components of energy costs, including policy costs.

Progressing next steps in breaking the grip of gas on bills with a consultation published alongside this Budget on wholesale Contracts for Difference, fixing the price paid to some renewable projects to protect British homes and businesses from volatile gas prices.

From 2027 onward, the government will:

Abolish gas standing charges, coupled with targeted mitigations to ensure this is delivered fairly and reform electricity standing charges – with further details to be announced next year.

Scrap the planned new tax on gas bills (the Gas Shipper Obligation), so that government rather than consumers fund the costs of hydrogen projects.

In addition, the main rate of the Climate Change Levy on electricity will be frozen from 1 April 2028. This will help to reduce electricity costs in real terms for businesses. This comes on top of the removal of Carbon Price Support from April 2028, as announced earlier this year. This will simplify the carbon pricing landscape and remove £18/tCO2e on fossil-fuel powered electricity generation, helping to reduce energy bills. This is worth £235 million over the next five years.

Entrepreneurship

The Chancellor made entrepreneurship a central part of his Budget – a welcome vote of confidence in the UK's founders, innovators, and wealth creators. A previous announcement on reforming non-competes was reaffirmed, and new announcements included plans to streamline R&D claims as well as EIS/VCT scheme administration, making them easier for companies to access.

The largest commitments, however, were further increases to the funding settlements of the UK's Public Finance Institutions to the tune of £20.4bn - with £5bn for the British Business Bank (BBB) and £15.4bn for the National Wealth Fund (NWF).

These increase the overall supply of capital into the UK scale-up ecosystem, and the introduction of a new 'Founders’ Relief' rate of Capital Gains Tax is a positive step in incentivising innovative founders to start and scale a UK business, however the criteria to qualify for this relief appear to be quite narrow.

Key Announcements:

The British Business Bank’s financial capacity will rise by a £5bn to £30.6bn. This includes £1.4bn of extra capacity to invest in equity funds (primarily targeted at scale-ups), especially in strategic sectors. An additional £450m was also announced for a new BBB venture debt product so scale-ups can borrow without giving up more equity.

A new Founders’ Relief will introduce a special 10% Capital Gains Tax rate on lifetime gains up to £10m for eligible founders and early investors from April 2027.

Legislation on non-compete clauses with a consultation on wider restrictive practices and a full position due in early 2027.

Scale UK will provide a single “no wrong door” access point to government support for high-growth firms, and a Scale UK Connect pilot will give 200 high-growth firms expert advice, investor connections and international opportunities, delivered by London & Partners with regional partners.

Skills & Talent

The Budget delivers progress on several immigration reforms techUK has long championed, including expanding the High Potential Individual and Global Talent visa routes, extending the Graduate visa to two years for eligible graduates, and implementing Migration Advisory Committee recommendations on Skilled Worker salary thresholds.

Other measures include extending visa curtailment periods, clarifying the tax treatment of sponsorship fees and rejoining Erasmus+ in 2027. These changes reflect techUK’s sustained advocacy, including through our Budget submission and tech plan ahead of the 2024 General Election, and support the UK’s ability to attract global talent.

The Budget offered little new on skills and apprenticeships. Most measures had already been trailed, and the government appears to be waiting for the Milburn Review’s final report, due in November, before setting out its approach in a White Paper early next year alongside its response to the Timms Review. techUK’s evidence helped shape the interim Milburn report, highlighting the need to better prepare young people for work, address the distinct barriers different groups face and widen access to opportunities.

Key Announcements:

The Youth Employment and Skills Package - £3,000 Youth Jobs Grant for businesses hiring eligible young unemployed people, an extension of the Jobs Guarantee to those aged 22 to 24, and a £2,000 apprenticeship hiring payment for new young apprentices taken on by non-levy paying employers in England.

Expanding local apprenticeship services to all current mayors – providing £100 million over two years to expand local apprenticeship services to deliver tailored local support that helps young people access apprenticeships and supports employers to create apprenticeship opportunities. Mayoral Apprenticeship Brokerage Pilots will be expanded from 7 to 14 Mayoral Strategic Authorities across England.

Procurement as a skills lever – The government will require 3% of the workforces of all large government projects in construction and infrastructure to be apprentices.

Defence

The Budget broadly followed through on commitments made in June’s Defence Investment Plan (DIP). This was a key techUK recommendation heading into the Budget, and we are pleased to see it taken forward, even as we await further details in the forthcoming delivery plan.

Kay Announcements:

The £4.9bn DIP black hole filled – the gap in June’s Defence Investment Plan has now been filled. However, industry is already waiting for the DIP Delivery Plan to translate its commitments into delivery.

The path to 3% - It was confirmed that next year’s Spending Review will set the path to 3% of GDP spend on defence by 2030, a step towards the 3.5% target by 2035.

Innovative Defence Financing Taskforce – a new taskforce ‘to maximise the contribution of private and international finance to UK defence’. However, with the Defence Finance and Investment Strategy still outstanding (expected before Christmas 2026), it is not yet clear what this will mean in practice.

Multilateral Defence Mechanism - treaty negotiations will begin on the new mechanism, designed ‘to aggregate demand and enable joint procurement across partners.’ While the word ‘bank’ was used, this is not the Defence, Security and Resilience Bank championed by Canada, which the UK ruled out involvement in.

£5bn for defence and dual-use technologies - the British Business Bank and National Wealth Fund will invest up to £5bn over the next four years into defence and dual-use technologies.

Public Procurement

techUK has long championed an outcomes-based approach to procurement through our public sector programmes, and we welcome the Government’s ambition to be “bolder on public procurement across critical sectors, from start-ups to steel” (https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/budget-2026-document/budget-2026-html). Using public spending to build capability and strengthen supply chain resilience is the right goal. However, the emphasis on UK-based firms, and a tighter “UK supplier” definition due in January, risks confusing where a company is headquartered with what it contributes to the UK’s resilience and growth.

Our Confident Sovereignty framework (September 2026) argues that sovereignty rests on capability rather than ownership, measured by what the UK can do, not by where a supplier’s headquarters is located. This approach allows the UK to build strategic capability while remaining one of the world’s most open and connected technology economies. Procurement should reward the things that deliver resilience in practice: interoperability, exit and portability, supply chain resilience, and genuine SME access. In our view, overly stringent nationality or origin tests narrow markets and entrench incumbents, which works against the innovation and value for money the Government is seeking.

Key Announcements:

A National Procurement Policy statement will be laid in Parliament in March 2027, prioritising high-quality jobs, fair pay, and skills.

A new definition of a “UK supplier” will be published by January 2027, so that firms with “little more than a UK post box” no longer count as UK firms.

An Innovation Marketplace will launch in spring 2027 to make it easier for innovators to sell to government.

Fiscal Devolution

There were few big devolution headlines in the Budget speech, which mentioned No10 North only once, but the documents contain more detail. Mayors will receive 20% of business rates revenue from 2027, rising to 100% by the end of the decade, and a share of income tax receipts from 2028. They will also gain powers to set an Overnight Visitor Levy to fund local infrastructure. The share of income tax has not yet been set. More detail is expected in the Rewiring the State Delivery Plan before the end of the year, with fiscal devolution baselines, covering both funding and the transfer of responsibilities from departments, to follow at the 2027 Spending Review. The Chancellor framed this as a deal in which, if Mayors help drive growth, more of what is raised locally can stay local. He also announced £1.5bn in flexible devolved loans through new Good Growth Funds, building on the model Andy Burnham started in Greater Manchester.

The Budget confirmed 10 new devolution agreements. Local funding included £3m for a Dart Valley tech incubator, support for advanced chip design at the University of Edinburgh and £7.5m for AI and cyber in Belfast. The government also published its response to the Northern Growth Strategy, following techUK’s roundtable with Tom Riordan in May 2026, now Permanent Secretary at MHCLG. The response includes £800,000 for the Northern500, a network that will connect ambitious mid-si