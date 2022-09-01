Welsh Government
Autumn COVID-19 booster roll-out begins today in Wales
The roll-out of the autumn Covid-19 booster has started today (September 1st) in Wales with care home residents and staff across Wales the first to receive the vaccine.
Everyone who is eligible for the autumn booster will be invited for a vaccination by their health boards. Invitations will be issued in order of vulnerability, with everyone eligible being offered a booster vaccine by December.
The vaccine will help support the immunity of all those who are at higher risk from COVID-19, improving their protection against severe illness, while also helping to support the NHS during winter 2022-23.
This autumn, in line with advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), a single dose of COVID-19 vaccine booster will be offered to:
- Residents in a care home for older adults and staff working in care homes for older adults
- Frontline health and social care workers
- All adults aged 50 years and over
- People aged five to 49 years who are in a clinical risk group
- People aged five to 49 years who are household contacts of people who are immunosuppressed
- People aged 16 to 49 who are carers
In line with advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), eligible adults aged 18 and over will initially be offered the Moderna vaccine which protects from both the original strain of coronavirus and the Omicron variant. Those eligible aged under 18 will be offered the Pfizer vaccine. Both vaccines will be offered at least three months after a previous dose.
The vaccines will be administered in a variety of settings including GP surgeries and vaccination centres.
The winter respiratory vaccination strategy will ensure all those eligible for the autumn booster are also protected from seasonal flu – people are being encouraged to take up the flu vaccine when offered. All those eligible for a flu vaccine will be offered it before the end of the year.
Health Minister Eluned Morgan said:
Our winter respiratory vaccination programme will help protect the most vulnerable in our communities from flu and coronavirus this winter. The COVID-19 booster campaign will start with those in care homes, alongside those working within the NHS and the social care sector.
Vaccines have had an enormous impact on the course of the pandemic - they have saved countless lives and given us the freedom and confidence to restart our lives.
I want to thank everyone working in the NHS and other organisations who will once again lead efforts to protect the most vulnerable through vaccination.
This year, we will once again offer an expanded flu programme, with 1.5 million people being eligible for a free vaccine.
I would encourage anyone who is eligible to take up their invitation to help themselves.
All eligible adults will be invited for their autumn COVID-19 booster via letter and text message from their health board by December and I would ask people not to contact their GPs about their invite so they can continue to focus on looking after people’s health.
Original article link: https://gov.wales/autumn-covid-19-booster-roll-out-begins-today-wales
