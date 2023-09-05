HM Treasury
|Printable version
Autumn Statement 2023 date confirmed
Autumn Statement 2023 will be 22 November.
The Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, today (5 September 2023) announced that he will present the Autumn Statement 2023 to Parliament on 22 November.
The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) have been commissioned to prepare an economic and fiscal forecast to be presented to Parliament alongside his Autumn Statement.
Latest News from
HM Treasury
Over £50 million awarded to cutting edge manufacturing projects05/09/2023 11:24:00
Cutting edge projects in battery, self-driving and automotive R&D will receive millions in funding, driving innovation in energy storage and self-driving technologies.
Free access to cash protected18/08/2023 11:10:00
The vast majority of people and businesses are set to be no further than three miles away from withdrawing cash under a new framework set out by the Treasury.
G7+ oil price cap continues to pile pressure on Putin six months on09/08/2023 13:05:00
UK-backed price cap on Russian oil and oil products is successfully undermining Putin’s ability to fund his illegal war in Ukraine, according to official data collated six months on from implementation.
Deal struck on a renewed Fiscal Framework for the Scottish Government02/08/2023 16:20:00
The UK and Scottish governments have agreed on an updated Fiscal Framework, enabling the Scottish Government to invest further in key infrastructure
Consultation to ban scam calls launched02/08/2023 14:07:00
A special support service for victims of fraud has also been expanded to cover all 43 police forces in England and Wales.
Sarah Breeden appointed as Deputy Governor of the Bank of England02/08/2023 12:05:00
Sarah will take up her role at the Bank on 1 November 2023, after the appointment was approved by His Majesty The King.
Tax cut for 38,000 British pubs01/08/2023 11:10:00
Over 38,000 UK pubs and bars have seen a tax cut on the pints they pull from today (1 August 2023) as the government’s historic alcohol duty changes take effect.
UK and Singapore Enhance Cooperation in Sustainable Finance and FinTech27/07/2023 16:05:00
HM Treasury and Monetary Authority of Singapore joint statement on the eighth meeting of the UK-Singapore Financial Dialogue.