Autumn Tour to The Bahamas, Guyana and Antigua and Barbuda

The Bahamas

In The Bahamas, The King was formally welcomed by a Guard of Honour, made up of 96 members of the Royal Bahamas Police Force and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force.

During the salute, bands played the National Anthem of The Bahamas, after which The King inspected the Guard of Honour.

The King later attended The Future Bahamas Youth Rally and Exhibition at Clifford Park, the historic site where The Bahamas officially gained its Independence in 1973.

His Majesty, as The Prince of Wales, attended the Independence Celebrations over fifty years ago to deliver a formal message from Queen Elizabeth II to the Bahamian People.

The engagement was centred around young people, providing an opportunity to reflect on shared history while looking to the future by celebrating the achievements and aspirations of young Bahamians.

During the Youth Rally, His Majesty watched a cultural performance, including a Choral Prayer by Combined National Youth and Children’s Choirs, a Combined Youth Rake & Scrape Performance, which showcased the traditional folk music of the Bahamas, and a Spoken Word Song & Cultural Presentation.

Following the conclusion of the performances, The King delivered an Address from the Main Stage, after which His Majesty greet performers and young people. Read His Majesty's speech in full here.

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