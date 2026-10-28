Buckingham Palace
|Printable version
Autumn Tour to The Bahamas, Guyana and Antigua and Barbuda
The King is visiting The Bahamas and Guyana, before being joined by The Queen in Antigua and Barbuda for the opening of the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting. The tour will celebrate the people, culture and heritage of each nation, while highlighting themes of environmental stewardship, youth leadership, community service and Commonwealth partnership.
The Bahamas
In The Bahamas, The King was formally welcomed by a Guard of Honour, made up of 96 members of the Royal Bahamas Police Force and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force.
During the salute, bands played the National Anthem of The Bahamas, after which The King inspected the Guard of Honour.
The King later attended The Future Bahamas Youth Rally and Exhibition at Clifford Park, the historic site where The Bahamas officially gained its Independence in 1973.
His Majesty, as The Prince of Wales, attended the Independence Celebrations over fifty years ago to deliver a formal message from Queen Elizabeth II to the Bahamian People.
The engagement was centred around young people, providing an opportunity to reflect on shared history while looking to the future by celebrating the achievements and aspirations of young Bahamians.
During the Youth Rally, His Majesty watched a cultural performance, including a Choral Prayer by Combined National Youth and Children’s Choirs, a Combined Youth Rake & Scrape Performance, which showcased the traditional folk music of the Bahamas, and a Spoken Word Song & Cultural Presentation.
Following the conclusion of the performances, The King delivered an Address from the Main Stage, after which His Majesty greet performers and young people. Read His Majesty's speech in full here.
Original article link: https://www.royal.uk/autumn-tour-2026?_gl=1*1kgfujd*_up*MQ..*_ga*MjA1MjcyNzQ4NC4xNzkzMTk2NzA3*_ga_2G92HJLJTE*czE3OTMxOTY3MDYkbzEkZzAkdDE3OTMxOTY3MDYkajYwJGwwJGgw
Latest News from
Buckingham Palace
The King meets the drivers of clean, renewable energy in Scotland23/09/2026 15:20:00
His Majesty undertook a series of engagements in Peterhead and Aberdeen, recognising the vital role North East Scotland is playing in the United Kingdom’s transition to cleaner and renewable sources of energy.
Announcement of a State Visit by His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, Sultan of Oman04/09/2026 12:20:00
His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, Sultan of Oman has accepted an invitation from The King to pay a State Visit to the United Kingdom from Tuesday 20th until Thursday 22nd October, 2026.
The King and Queen will visit Antigua and Barbuda and His Majesty will visit the Bahamas and Guyana.27/08/2026 16:10:00
Their Majesties The King and Queen will undertake an Autumn Tour from Tuesday, 27th October to Wednesday, 4th November 2026.
The Queen in conversation with Dame Laura Lee, CEO of Maggie's19/08/2026 10:05:00
Maggie’s cancer centres and the Royal Family have jointly released a film featuring The Queen discussing the role of cancer support services for patients and their families.
State Visit to the US and Bermuda29/04/2026 12:10:00
The King and Queen will undertake a State Visit to the United States from 27th to 30th April to mark the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence and celebrate the close ties between the two nations, before The King makes his first visit as Sovereign to Bermuda from 1st to 2nd May.
The Royal Family marked the 100th anniversary of the birth of Queen Elizabeth II21/04/2026 13:20:00
The Royal Family marked the 100th anniversary of the birth of Queen Elizabeth II through a series of commemorative events in April 2026, including a visit by The King and Queen to a Royal Collection Trust exhibition, a personal message from The King broadcast on the centenary itself, engagements at the British Museum and in The Regent’s Park, and a reception at Buckingham Palace celebrating the life, service and enduring legacy of Her late Majesty.
Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life In Style10/04/2026 17:05:00
Opening today, 'Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life In Style' exhibits over 300 items showcasing the remarkable style of Britain's longest-reigning monarch.
The King and Queen will undertake a State Visit to the United States of America followed by a Royal Visit by The King to Bermuda01/04/2026 11:25:00
On advice of His Majesty’s Government, and at the invitation of The President of the United States, The King and Queen will undertake a State Visit to the United States of America.